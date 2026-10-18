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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

In Tigray, Ethiopians welcome the departure of Eritrean troops

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A truck belonging to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) stands burned along a road next to mortar shells and other ammunition remnants following clashes between Ethiopian federal forces and armed groups opposed to the government in Adigrat on October 17, 2026.
A truck belonging to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) stands burned along a road next to mortar shells and other ammunition remnants following clashes between Ethiopian federal forces and armed groups opposed to the government in Adigrat on October 17, 2026.

Burnt-out trucks lie discarded in the middle of roads in the centre of the northern Ethiopian city of Adigrat -- the result of drone strikes by federal forces against Eritrean troops, who were present just over a week before.

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The city lies just 40 kilometres (24 miles) south of the border with Eritrea, which has long had a fraught relationship with Ethiopia.

The two neighbours severed diplomatic ties earlier this month, and accuse each other of attempting to destabilise the region, raising fears of a fresh conflict decades after a 1998-2000 border war claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Eritrea has deployed thousands of troops in northern Tigray, according to a foreign security source, backing rebels who launched a September offensive against the government.

Some Eritrean forces have returned to their country, while others remain near the border on the Ethiopian side, following drone strikes that pushed them back.

"We were terrified," Hagos, who asked only to use one name, told AFP after an October 7 strike near the home he shares with his wife and four children in a small village some 15 kilometres (nine miles) north of Adigrat.

"Explosions continued for more than three and a half hours," the 48-year-old said, after missiles struck a truck carrying what he said were mortars and Eritrean soldiers.

- 'Seeing the Devil' -

Haymanot, 33, heard multiple explosions in her village near Adigrat on October 10 when drones struck Eritrean forces and Tigray People's Liberation Force (TPLF) rebels.

"When I saw Eritrean soldiers entering our area two weeks ago, I was shocked and angry," she said.

"I did not want them here. They have now left, and I hope they never return."

Many harbour bitter memories of when Eritrean soldiers were last in Tigray, fighting alongside federal troops in the 2020-22 civil war.

The devastating conflict cost some 600,000 lives, and saw Eritrean troops accused of war crimes, including rape.

"Seeing the Eritrean army here is like seeing the devil," said Elias Desta, 36, who said the soldiers arrived by foot and in trucks.

Despite their departure, he said, peace was still elusive.

"The police and security systems have collapsed. Some prisoners have been released, and there are many robberies and stabbings in the city," he told AFP.

In the streets and alleyways of Adigrat, residents said, federal forces were patrolling with heavy weaponry.

Schools have been closed for several days, and while shops and restaurants are open, many are running low on supplies.

The situation also remains tense in the far north of Tigray, particularly in Zalambessa -- a border town on the Ethiopian side -- where Eritrean soldiers are present.

On Friday, the government announced the establishment of a six-month interim administration in Tigray, intended to pave the way for elections in six months.

Elias said he hoped the move would restore order and facilitate aid into the region.

"People are facing severe hunger and need assistance," he said.

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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