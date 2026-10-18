logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Canada reports deaths after 'incident' on military base

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said late Saturday there were "fatalities and injuries" following an incident at a military base in western Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base," identified as Wainwright in Alberta, McGuinty said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had posted to X earlier Saturday that "a serious incident creating a major fire" had occurred at the base.

Neither offered details on number of casualties or the nature of the incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, located about 200 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Edmonton.

"We will have more to say in the coming hours and days," McGuinty said.

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Elon Musk during the "Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026.
Hollywood's fresh take on tech titans: from heroes to villains
WORLD
2 hours ago
A car drives past the Indian Leader Mahatma Ghandi's park in the southern Lebanese border village of Ibl Al Saqi, displays a number of pants on a hanger at his shop on October 13, 2026.
'It's family': Lebanese villagers dread looming UN peacekeeper pullout
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an RNC fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago on October 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Eric Lee/Getty Images/AFP
'No Kings' movement seeks to boost early voting
WORLD
18 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP A man wearing a face mask crosses a street in Singapore's Chinatown on October 17, 2026, as the country continues to be shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia.
Haze triggers highest alert level in southern ASEAN zone: monitor
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP A gas pump is pictured at a gas station in Allagash, Maine on October 14, 2026.
Smears, confusion and white powder: a week in the US midterm campaign
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by HANDOUT / MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATIONS / AFP This handout photograph released by Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport and Communications on October 17, 2026, shows the Ukrainian-owned Maltese-flagged cargo ship Chelsea 3 which was "hit by three aerial drones" in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, after it was successfully moved to the port of Burgas.
Russia hails Trump waiving sanctions as 'historic'
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP This photograph shows campaign banners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party hanging on a security gate at the settlement of Bet Aria in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 13, 2026.
Before Israel election, a new Netanyahu-Obama clash
WORLD
22 hours ago
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gestures as he addresses a press conference in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's 'cockroach' movement founder arrested after detention, media reports say
WORLD
22 hours ago
A woman reacts as people take part in a vigil for victims of the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting, the day after a shooting, in Bend, Oregon, U.S., October 16, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder
Teacher and armed parent teamed up to stop Oregon school shooter, police say
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
Trump waives key Russia-related sanctions, tariffs before they take effect under new law
WORLD
17-10-2026 14:25 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.