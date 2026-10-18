Canada reports deaths after 'incident' on military base

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty said late Saturday there were "fatalities and injuries" following an incident at a military base in western Canada.

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"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base," identified as Wainwright in Alberta, McGuinty said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had posted to X earlier Saturday that "a serious incident creating a major fire" had occurred at the base.

Neither offered details on number of casualties or the nature of the incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, located about 200 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Edmonton.

"We will have more to say in the coming hours and days," McGuinty said.

AFP