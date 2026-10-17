logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

India's 'cockroach' movement founder arrested after detention, media reports say

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gestures as he addresses a press conference in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gestures as he addresses a press conference in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police arrested Indian "cockroach" movement founder Abhijeet Dipke, according to several media reports on Saturday, after he was detained on Friday ahead of a Delhi rally that drew hundreds of people waving the national flag and demanding the resignation of India's election chief.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dipke was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace and will be called before a Special Executive Magistrate on Saturday, broadcasters NDTV and India Today said.

Delhi police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), opposition groups and student organisations have held near-daily protests this month demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over a revision of voter lists that they say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More than 130 million voters were deleted during the revision. The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol. The BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.

Student activist Neha Bora, a prominent face of the protests, who was also detained on Friday as she tried to reach central Delhi with dozens of supporters, was released on Saturday.

"Please, spare the people of India. Impeach Gyanesh Kumar and halt SIR (special intensive revision), so that the ordinary citizens of this country can breathe a sigh of relief, feel at ease, and have their voting rights ensured," Bora told ANI news agency after she was released.

Dipke was detained on Friday as he stepped out of a house in central Delhi, with police hauling him into a police car and driving away after a brief argument.

Dipke had called Friday's protest in support of two CJP leaders detained and sent to jail this week for five days for demonstrating at a protest site in violation of a ban.

Earlier on Friday, police had met Dipke and warned him against going ahead with the protest.

The cockroach movement has emerged as one of the biggest political challenges faced by Modi and the BJP in the prime minister's 12 years in power.

A weeks-long sit-in by supporters of the movement earlier this year forced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks.

 

Reuters

India'cockroach' movementfounderarresteddetention

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A student activist shows a poster of Inida's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR), in New Delhi on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Why India's voter revision drive has stoked fear and anger
WORLD
16-10-2026 17:10 HKT
A man takes selfie with security personnel as opposition parties march to the Supreme Court in protest against a controversial revision of voter lists that has sparked days of unrest, in New Delhi, India, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
Security stepped up in India's capital for 'cockroach' movement rally
WORLD
16-10-2026 15:08 HKT
Demonstrators push against a police barricade during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Modi's predicament: Gen Z pours out on India's streets as dissent surges
WORLD
16-10-2026 10:53 HKT
(FILES) A hand of a protester touches a historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during a march of workers of the Belarusian Automobile Plant (BelAZ) in support of victims of security forces arbitrary and striking workers across the country in the town of Zhodino on August 26, 2020. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP)
Freed from Belarus, founder of Lady Gaga's biggest fan site tells his story
WORLD
15-10-2026 13:31 HKT
Security personnel detain a student activist during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR), in New Delhi on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
India shuts down iconic Delhi protest site after three decades
WORLD
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT
Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks next to Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenner of CJP, during a press conference at the Press Club of India following their release, amid protests demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
India's 'cockroach' movement leaders detained in jail for five days, party and police say
WORLD
14-10-2026 15:59 HKT
Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP A supporter of India's opposition Congress party holds the country's national flag as he scuffles with security personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of the nation's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (SIR), in New Delhi on October 12, 2026.
India youth shift tactics as police clamp down on election protest
WORLD
13-10-2026 15:34 HKT
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI boom bolstered growth in global trade, benefiting China and India, IMF says
FINANCE
13-10-2026 11:01 HKT
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), addresses his supporters during a protest demanding resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru, India, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh/File Photo
From 'cockroach' post to protest leader: India's Dipke tests Modi government
WORLD
10-10-2026 20:57 HKT
A security official watches as Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel march on the day of a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
India detains youth protest leader to defuse rally against election chief
WORLD
10-10-2026 18:08 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
21 hours ago
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'flying' car
WORLD
16-10-2026 16:58 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.