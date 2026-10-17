logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Before Israel election, a new Netanyahu-Obama clash

WORLD
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP This photograph shows campaign banners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party hanging on a security gate at the settlement of Bet Aria in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 13, 2026.
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP This photograph shows campaign banners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party hanging on a security gate at the settlement of Bet Aria in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 13, 2026.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a notoriously tense relationship with US president Barack Obama. A decade on, and days ahead of a tight Israeli election, the two again are taking each other to task.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Netanyahu on Friday denounced remarks by Obama, without saying his name, after the former US president said  Israel had "ceded moral high ground" in its treatment of the Palestinians.

"I said this directly to Netanyahu when I was president -- at some point, to break the cycle, the stronger party has a responsibility by virtue of its strength," Obama told an event Tuesday in Belfast, according to videos posted online.

"If the attitude of Israel is, now that we are the strongest army, most technologically advanced in the region, then our security is dependent on us simply doing whatever we please and taking whatever we want and not making any concessions to anyone -- that may work short term; it is a disaster for you," Obama said.

Obama also sharply criticised Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli media heavily covered another part of the remarks in which Obama referred to the creation of the state of Israel in 1948 in the shadow of the Holocaust.

"The Jewish people for millennia were oppressed, discriminated against, killed. Europe was responsible for much of that," Obama said.

"They understandably sought a refuge in a place where they had historic ties. That is undeniable," Obama said.

"What is also undeniable is that they took the land of people. They were expelled," Obama said of the Palestinians.

"And those people understandably said, this is an injustice and I want my land back."

Netanyahu posted a video quoting Obama's words and called them "regrettable".

"The Jewish people are not foreign occupiers in the land of our forefathers. Our history is not a colonial enterprise. Our land is not stolen land," he said.

"This is our homeland. It's called Judea," he said, using a biblical term for the south of the West Bank, which Israel seized in 1967.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has closely allied himself with US President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Netanyahu clashed bitterly with Obama during the Democrat's 2009-2017 presidency, openly allying with the Republicans to denounce Obama's diplomacy with Iran.

Facing a tight election on October 27, Netanyahu has repeatedly told voters that foreigners want him to lose, notably attacking New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a sharp critic of Israel.

AFP

Before IsraelelectionNetanyahuObamaclash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ALEXI J. ROSENFELD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City.
War-weary northern Israelis rethink loyalty to Netanyahu before election
WORLD
06-10-2026 12:18 HKT
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel's Netanyahu Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
WORLD
02-10-2026 11:17 HKT
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
02-10-2026 06:37 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Israel's Netanyahu: Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
WORLD
02-10-2026 06:32 HKT
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar
Israel vows to get to 'root' of flydubai attack, UAE launches investigation
WORLD
01-10-2026 15:13 HKT
A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
01-10-2026 13:03 HKT
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
30-09-2026 21:39 HKT
A giant electoral poster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party with the slogan "no surrender" is displayed on the facade of a building in Tel Aviv on September 29, 2026 during campaigns ahead of the October 2026 legislative elections. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)
Rival says Netanyahu 'fear-mongering' over warning of pre-vote attack
WORLD
30-09-2026 13:39 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he speaks with reporters, on the day of his address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo
Using old election playbook, Netanyahu projects image as Israel's protector despite Hamas attack
WORLD
29-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 24, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
WORLD
25-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
21 hours ago
Tesla unveils its long-delayed Roadster nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US, on October 15, 2026, in this still image taken from a handout video. Tesla/Handout via REUTERS
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'flying' car
WORLD
16-10-2026 16:58 HKT
Man dies in fall from Wan Chai mall railing a day before Vietnam trip with wife
NEWS
11-10-2026 18:51 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.