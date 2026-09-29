Thai PM faces public backlash for barefoot flood visit in Bangkok

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Eight dead in Thailand floods since mid-September
28-09-2026 15:21 HKT
Nepal PM says floods 'a warning to the world' about climate change
25-09-2026 12:29 HKT
Thailand slams chaotic Asian Games organisation as 'musical chairs'
24-09-2026 17:14 HKT
Nepal flood victims look to PM Shah to press climate case at UN
24-09-2026 15:51 HKT
Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit
23-09-2026 12:58 HKT
'Left-field' life: Briton becomes Thailand's top foreign monk
17-09-2026 17:35 HKT
Singapore PM defends political pay hike as 'responsible course to take'
10-09-2026 19:01 HKT
Online and undercover: saving trafficked wildlife in Thailand
10-09-2026 12:41 HKT