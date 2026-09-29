Thai PM faces public backlash for barefoot flood visit in Bangkok

Thailand's prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul sparked controversy over the weekend after wading barefoot through floodwaters during a visit to Bangkok's flood-hit Bang Kapi district. The move, widely circulated on social media, drew mixed reactions, with critics accusing him of staging a publicity stunt.

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On Sunday (Sep 27), Anutin toured flood-damaged areas and distributed relief supplies to residents. Tempers flared when frustrated locals, some of whom had endured neck-deep water and three days without electricity, challenged the prime minister's assertion that the situation was “under control.”

Anutin's decision to walk barefoot also raised concerns among health experts and the public, who warned that floodwaters can harbor animal waste, dangerous bacteria, sharp debris, and pose risks of electrical hazards.