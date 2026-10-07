logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

WHO chief urges transparency amid Russia plague reports

WORLD
20 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A plaque sits at the entrance to the grounds of the anti-plague institute in the city of Irkutsk on October 7, 2026. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP)
A plaque sits at the entrance to the grounds of the anti-plague institute in the city of Irkutsk on October 7, 2026. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP)

The WHO said Wednesday it wanted more information from Russia on the death of a plague laboratory technician -- and on reports of "a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause".

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said full transparency was needed in order to make a proper assessment of the public health risk.

He reiterated that the WHO stood ready to help Moscow with technical support, if asked.

"WHO has been actively following up on the reported death of a laboratory worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute," he said on X.

"The individual died on October 2, 2026 after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia. Initial media reports suggested pneumonic plague following an alleged accidental laboratory exposure."

On Saturday the WHO contacted the Russian authorities to get more information, under the International Health Regulations.

The IHR provide a legally binding framework defining countries' rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that could cross borders, and countries are asked to respond within 24 hours.

Russia got back to the WHO on Tuesday.

"WHO has requested further information to clarify the cause of the severe pneumonia, the pathogen that prompted the public health measures, and media reports of a second employee with pneumonia of undetermined cause," said Tedros.

"Timely, complete and transparent information sharing under the International Health Regulations is essential to clarify conflicting reports and enable an accurate assessment of potential public health risks."

The WHO's initial risk assessment from the information available estimates the risk to be moderate to low for the Irkutsk region; low for Russia as a whole; and very low for Europe.

At a speech in Tanzania on Tuesday to parliamentarians from around the world, Tedros said international cooperation on health was "indispensable".

"Viruses do not respect borders," he added.

AFP

WHOtransparencyRussiaplague

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
WHO says no obesity drugs, surgery for under-10s
WORLD
51 mins ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a visit to Kim Il Sung University to mark the 80th anniversary of its founding, in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 30, 2026, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by IGOR IVANKO / AFP A woman leaves the grounds of the headquarters of Russia's consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow on October 5, 2026.
Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
WORLD
6 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press conference with Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir at the House of Collections, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo by IGOR IVANKO / AFP A woman walks past the logo of Russia's consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor sitting on its grounds' fencing in Moscow on October 5, 2026.
Russia downplays plague reports as Trump offers US help
WORLD
06-10-2026 10:11 HKT
A woman leaves the grounds of the headquarters of Russia's consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow on October 5, 2026. (AFP)
Russian officials say 'situation under control' after plague reports
WORLD
05-10-2026 22:49 HKT
A Russian flag flies at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2026. (Reuters/File)
Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says
WORLD
05-10-2026 18:12 HKT
Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party explains pictures, showing two North Korean POWs who were recently transferred from Ukraine to South Korea, taken during his visit to a POW camp in Ukraine last February, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, September 28, 2026. Face of POWs are blurred due to security reason by the source. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia
WORLD
29-09-2026 10:49 HKT
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the media during the International United Cultures Forum at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Peter
Russia not preparing for conflict with Europe, Putin says
WORLD
26-09-2026 15:44 HKT
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers say only diplomatic solution to conflict around Iran
WORLD
25-09-2026 11:38 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
14 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.