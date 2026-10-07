North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia

North Korea criticised the United States over its arms sales and military support for Taiwan, accusing Washington of fuelling tension in the Taiwan Strait, state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

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A KCNA commentary citing North Korean international affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol said US policy on Taiwan was undermining peace and stability in the region and condemned the appearance of US-sold fighter aircraft in Taiwan.

The US "should think twice whether it is ready to stand in frontal confrontation with the powerful national power of the People's Republic of China for the security of Taiwan and whether it can cope with its consequences," it added.

Last week, Taiwan received the first two of a batch of 66 new F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered in 2019, in the face of a rising military threat from Beijing.

The comments show Pyongyang is aligning more closely with China on Taiwan, one of Beijing's most sensitive foreign policy issues. China claims the democratically governed island as its own, though Taipei rejects the sovereignty assertion.

North Korea has strengthened ties with China and Russia in recent years, raising security concerns for the US and its allies in Asia and the West.

KIM OFFERED FULL SUPPORT AT JUNE SUMMIT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a Pyongyang summit in June that ​he would fully support the "One China" principle, which Beijing views as meaning that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country, regardless of changes in the international situation.

The meeting also included a cautiously worded reference to defence links, with Xi saying both sides would enhance exchanges in diplomacy, law enforcement, military affairs and other fields, China's Foreign Ministry said.

Analysts have said North Korea's decision to send soldiers to fight for Russia in the Ukraine war had shown it is willing to provide material assistance in wartime, but with no sign of a comparable commitment to China.

China describes Taiwan as the "core of core issues" in its ties with other countries, demanding no form of official engagement between Taiwanese and foreign leaders.

Taiwan's government says Beijing has no right to claim the island or try to represent it on the international stage.

China, a treaty ally of North Korea, has also repeatedly demanded that Washington end arms sales to Taiwan. The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Kim pledged continued support for Russia and its war effort in a birthday message to President Vladimir Putin, KCNA said in a separate report.

Pyongyang would keep up joint work under their comprehensive strategic partnership, Kim said.

He was convinced that Russia's "sacred war of justice" to defend its sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity would end in victory, he added.

The message did not explicitly mention Russia's war in Ukraine. North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia in the conflict since 2024, according to Ukrainian and South Korean estimates.

North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties sharply since a mutual defence pact signed in June 2024.

Reuters