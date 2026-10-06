logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Jeffrey Archer, UK novelist and scandal-plagued politician, dies on eve of final book

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
London Mayoral Candidate Jeffrey Archer addresses Conservative delegates at the hustings in London's Methodist Hall, September 14, 1999 RUS/HP/JDP/File Photo
London Mayoral Candidate Jeffrey Archer addresses Conservative delegates at the hustings in London's Methodist Hall, September 14, 1999 RUS/HP/JDP/File Photo

Jeffrey Archer, the bestselling British novelist and former politician who was jailed for lying in a high-profile libel case, died aged 86 on Monday, just one day before his final novel "Adam and Eve" was due to be published.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The confidant of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher lived a life that swung from the heights of luxury and fame to the lows of a two-year stint in prison for perjury over paying a woman for sex.

He sold more than 300 million copies of his books, spent a total of five and a half years on the New York Times bestseller lists and found fans around the world with his pacy thrillers, among them the 1976 debut "Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less" and 1979's mass-selling "Kane & Abel".

Publisher HarperCollins said Archer, who had met and signed books for fans in London's Leicester Square Theatre on Sunday and had been scheduled to speak at events this week, died "suddenly and peacefully at home ... between writing sessions".

"We're all devastated to have lost a writer who has brought joy to generations of readers — and a true friend," said Kate Elton, HarperCollins' UK CEO and Archer's editor.

"When he set out to write 'Adam and Eve', he told me from the very beginning that it would be his final novel".

 

HEAVY DEBTS CURTAILED HIS LIFE AS A LAWMAKER

Archer first made headlines when he entered parliament in 1969, aged 29, before he became a casualty of a fraudulent investment scheme which meant he did not stand for re-election in 1974 but went into writing to try to clear his debts.

"When I was three, I wanted to be four; when I was four, I wanted to be prime minister," he was quoted as saying in 2001.

Despite only a short stint in parliament, he remained a central figure within the Conservative Party, spent more than 30 years sitting in the upper House of Lords chamber in parliament and raised millions of pounds for charity.

Cabinet ministers and celebrities flocked to his "champagne and shepherd's pie" parties, with guests recalling how anyone looking for the bathroom at his London apartment was told to "Go past the Picasso and turn left at the Matisse".

Some of that interest waned with his very public downfall.

In 1987, Archer sued the Daily Star tabloid for saying he had paid a woman for sex, winning a then-record £500,000 ($660,450) in damages.

The case returned to the public eye when he was selected as the Conservative candidate to become London's first elected mayor in 1999. A former friend accused him of lying and Archer was eventually charged with perjury and perverting the course of justice, convicted and sentenced to four years' imprisonment. He served two years, during which time he wrote "A Prison Diary".

 

ARCHER TRIAL NOTORIOUS FOR JUDGE'S SUMMING UP

The trial became notorious for the judge's summing up of evidence given by Archer's wife Mary.

"Remember Mary Archer in the witness box," the judge, Bernard Caulfield, told the jury. "Your vision of her will probably never disappear. Has she elegance? Has she fragrance? Would she have, without the strain of this trial, radiance?"

And, of Archer, he added: "Is he in need of cold, unloving, rubber-insulated sex in a seedy hotel?"

The fall from grace did no harm to his literary career. HarperCollins said Archer's books were sold in 119 countries and he was due to speak at an event in London on Wednesday and the Cheltenham Literature Festival this weekend.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservatives, said she was shocked by the news, having received a message from Archer as she attended her annual party conference on Monday morning saying: "great outfit, great speech, no need to reply".

Asked recently by the BBC why he wanted "Adam and Eve" to be his last book, Archer said: "It's been 50 very happy years. But there is always a time. I think the clever thing in life is when to get out."

Reuters

Jeffrey ArcherUKnovelistscandal-plaguedpoliticiandiesfinal book

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Google faces UK court over app store charges
WORLD
4 hours ago
UK Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaks during an interview ahead of Thursday's general election in Clacton-on-Sea, Britain, July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Man charged with preparing terror attack on UK far-right leader Farage
WORLD
03-10-2026 17:31 HKT
A police officer guards an area as roadblocks remain in place near RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
Suspected plot to attack UK's Fairford airbase, used by US: What do we know?
WORLD
02-10-2026 20:07 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham applauds on the final day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, north-west England, on September 30, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
'Welcome back,' says Macron, as UK PM opens door to EU return
WORLD
01-10-2026 13:25 HKT
Photo by JESSICA HOWARD-JOHNSTON / AFP Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor (L), head of Counter Terrorism Policing, speaks to the media outside the New Scotland Yard in London on September 28, 2026.
UK PM says 'strong indications' Iran involved in airbase incident
WORLD
01-10-2026 10:38 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An official works in the burnt out remains of the Grenfell Tower residential building in London, Britain, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
UK police ask prosecutors to consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell fire
WORLD
30-09-2026 17:49 HKT
Photo by JESSICA HOWARD-JOHNSTON / AFP Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor (L), head of Counter Terrorism Policing, speaks to the media outside the New Scotland Yard in London on September 28, 2026.
UK police release on bail five men held over airbase incident
WORLD
29-09-2026 14:38 HKT
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad sits with his wife Siti Hasmah Mohammad Ali during the launching of Perkasa, a Malay rights organisation, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2010. (Reuters/File)
Wife of Malaysia's longest-serving PM Mahathir dies aged 100
WORLD
28-09-2026 12:52 HKT
A policeman mans a roadblock on the perimeter of RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 27, 2026, as UK counter-terrorism police investigate an incident near the base in the village of Whelford. (AFP)
UK village on edge over threats to air base in terror alert
WORLD
28-09-2026 08:28 HKT
A Palestinian woman and a child sit amid the rubble after Israeli heavy machinery demolished homes in Jinba village in Masafer Yatta, near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released
WORLD
24-09-2026 15:51 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.