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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats

WORLD
2 hours ago
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U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS

Norway's parliament begins public hearings on Wednesday on ties between late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Norwegian diplomats and politicians in a scandal that has shaken the nation's elite.

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US President Donald Trump's Department of Justice in January released millions of Epstein-related documents, revealing connections to politicians, royals and the ultra-rich around the world.

Norway, home of the Nobel Peace Prize and often a fulcrum of international diplomacy, has seen major fallout, triggering parliamentary inquiries and police investigations.

The government must explain what it is doing to restore trust in the foreign service, said Jonas Andersen Sayed, the leader of the hearing at parliament's Committee on Scrutiny and Constitutional Affairs.

"There are many people who have demonstrated very poor judgement," Andersen Sayed told Reuters of those who had friendships with Epstein.

The committee has summoned 11 current and former foreign ministers and development ministers, including Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, who was foreign minister from 2005 to 2012.

Stoere has said he had no relation to Epstein.

Boerge Brende, a former foreign minister also due to testify, resigned from the position of president and CEO of the World Economic Forum after revelations of his friendly relations with Epstein.

Brende has said he was unaware of Epstein's past and criminal activities before first meeting him in 2018, and that he regretted not having investigated him more thoroughly.

Erik Solheim, a former development minister who will testify on Wednesday, has said parliament's probe is an overreaction that will throttle the foreign service as diplomats opt for needless self-restraint, harming the national interest.

WIDE SCANDAL

Though not appearing before parliament, a number of other prominent Norwegians with ties to Epstein, including former premier Thorbjoern Jagland, former minister Terje Roed-Larsen and ex-diplomat Mona Juul, are under police investigation on corruption accusations.

All three have denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Roed-Larsen has apologised for his close relation to Epstein, which included a personal loan from the financier, and in 2020 stepped down as CEO of the New York-based International Peace Institute, a think tank.

Furthermore, Queen Mette-Marit, wife of King Haakon, has apologised for her friendship with Epstein, but is also not subject to the hearing.

In parallel, parliament has appointed an external commission of academics and legal experts to probe "matters and issues brought to light" by the files, with an aim of "improving the integrity and transparency of Norwegian authorities."

The rare investigative commission, covering more than 30 years of Norwegian diplomatic history, is due to deliver its findings in early 2028. It is only the ninth such group to be appointed by parliament in the last 140 years.

Reuters

NorwayparliamentEpsteinlinkspoliticiansdiplomats

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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