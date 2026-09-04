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FINANCE

Norway's US$2 trillion sovereign fund proposes deep cuts to US Treasury holdings

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The US dollar. Reuters
The US dollar. Reuters

The manager of Norway's US$2.3 trillion (HK$17.94 trillion) sovereign wealth fund has proposed significantly cutting its exposure to US Treasuries as part of a wider shake-up of its bond investments to improve returns, according to a letter published this week.

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Norges Bank Investment Management has recommended reducing its weighting to government bonds within its benchmark bond index to 50 percent from 70 percent, with US Treasuries, the biggest holding, getting the biggest cut, according to the letter.

The changes would mean cutting nearly US$80 billion from the fund's current holdings of about US$215 billion of US Treasuries as of the end of June, according to Reuters calculations.

Government bond markets have been in turmoil recently, with long-term borrowing costs soaring as rising inflation and government debt levels spooked investors.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, owns on average 1.5 percent of all listed companies globally. Its scale means that portfolio decisions can influence broader market flows.

ANY CHANGES WOULD BE DONE GRADUALLY, NORGES IM SAYS

The fund's proposals were made in response to questions from Norway's finance ministry about the wealth fund's investment strategy for bonds.

Norges Bank IM said it would await the ministry's response, and any changes would be done gradually to limit market impact and transaction costs.

"We recommend that the government subindex of the bond index be reduced from 70 percent to 50 percent," Ida Wolden Bache, governor of Norges Bank, and Norges Bank IM CEO Nicolai Tangen wrote in the letter.

"A government share of 50 percent will be sufficient to cover the liquidity needs, including in periods of turbulence in financial markets."

The fund also proposed considering an increase in investments in unlisted assets in a separate letter, in part as a way to reduce concentration risks that have grown in its equity portfolio amid the boom in the share prices of a handful of US tech companies.

Under its current mandate the fund can own unlisted real estate and renewable energy assets, but it has a lower share of unlisted investments than comparable funds.

US TREASURIES REDUCTION

Norges Bank IM said the biggest change to its bond index would be investing in more non-government debt, including mortgage-backed securities, to give it better diversification and exposure to risk premiums.

Under the proposals, the bond index weighting to US government bonds would reduce from 34.1 percent to 21.9 percent, according to the letter, with the allocation to euro area debt falling more modestly from 16.8 percent to 14.1 percent.

The allocation to Japanese government bonds would increase from 4.6 percent to 7.4 percent, while the UK allocation would remain unchanged at 4.2 percent. The fund said the changes would align the index more closely with the broader market weightings.

While US Treasuries exposure would fall, the proposed allocation to US non-government debt would jump from 16.2 percent to 27.6 percent, meaning that the overall bond index's weighting to the US dollar would fall only slightly, from 52.9 percent to 52.5 percent.

Reuters

Norwaysovereign wealth fundUS Treasurybond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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