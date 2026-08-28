logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

The Norwegian royal transition

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Oslo 20260828. The royal flag at the Palace is flown at half-mast following the death of King Harald V, in Oslo, Norway. Lise Aserud/NTB/via REUTERS
Oslo 20260828. The royal flag at the Palace is flown at half-mast following the death of King Harald V, in Oslo, Norway. Lise Aserud/NTB/via REUTERS

Crown Prince Haakon became Norway's king on Friday after the death of his father Harald. Here are some facts about the passing of the crown.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

WHEN DID HAAKON BECOME KING?

Haakon became king the moment his father died.

HOW WILL NORWAY MARK THE DEATH OF KING HARALD?

There will be several days of national mourning leading up to Harald's funeral in Oslo Cathedral. He will be laid to rest alongside his ancestors in the royal mausoleum of the Akershus fortress, a 13th-century castle overlooking Oslo's harbour.

Harald will lie close to his mother, Crown Princess Martha, his father King Olav, his grandmother Queen Maud and his grandfather King Haakon.

WHAT CEREMONIES WILL SURROUND THE TRANSITION?

Norway will usher in its new king with a series of dignified events. In keeping with the egalitarian nation's low-key royal family, there will be nothing to rival the pageantry rolled out by the likes of Britain and other monarchies.

The new king must formally inform the government of the death of Harald. This takes place at an extraordinary council of state, which is a meeting of the full cabinet with the new monarch.

At that council, Haakon will inform the cabinet which name and motto he will have.

He can change his name if he wants to, though he is widely expected to keep it and become King Haakon VIII of Norway. Norway's royal family has no surname.

For his motto, he could pick a new one or follow his father, grandfather and great-grandfather in using "Alt for Norge" or Everything for Norway.

A few days later, he will take an oath in the Storting, the Norwegian Parliament, in front of all lawmakers, and promise to rule over the kingdom in accordance with its constitution and laws.

There will not be a formal coronation ceremony where a crown is placed on Haakon's head.

If he chooses, there will then be a consecration at Trondheim's Nidaros Cathedral. If that happens, the royal crown will be on display, but Haakon will not wear it. By tradition, the ceremony would be followed by a tour around the country by the new king and queen.

Reuters

Norwayroyal transition

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Norway's King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon greet the children's train from the Castle Balcony at the Castle, in Oslo, Norway, May 17, 2024. NTB/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS/File Photo
Who is Norway's new king?
WORLD
16 mins ago
Norway's King Harald arrives for a lunch with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Norwegian government, in Oslo, Norway February 14, 2024. NTB/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS
King Harald V, Norway's reform-minded head of state, dies at 89
WORLD
2 hours ago
Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, the operator of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, poses for a picture at his office in Oslo, Norway, April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche
Norway wealth fund posts record US$184b profit in H1, holding SpaceX stake worth US$1.2b
FINANCE
12-08-2026 15:05 HKT
Supporters greet Norway national football team at Slottsplassen in Oslo on July 13, 2026. (Photo by Amanda Pedersen Giske / NTB / AFP) / NORWAY OUT
Norway receive heroes' welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
WORLD
14-07-2026 12:47 HKT
England's players celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium. (AFP)
Bellingham double as 'lucky' England beat Norway to reach World Cup semi-finals
FOOTBALL
12-07-2026 11:24 HKT
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during the press conference at the government's representative facilities in Parkveien in Oslo, Norway June 19, 2026. NTB/Javad Parsa/via REUTERS
Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
CHINA
07-07-2026 10:16 HKT
This handout photo taken on July 5, 2026 and obtained from The Royal House of Norway on July 6, 2026 shows Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (R) and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway as they watch the FIFA 2026 World Cup football match between Norway and Brazil at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway. (AFP)
Norway releases first image of crown princess after lung transplant
WORLD
06-07-2026 19:59 HKT
Haaland knocks Brazil out of World Cup as Norway reach quarters
FOOTBALL
06-07-2026 06:28 HKT
Marius Borg Hoiby is on his way to a meeting with his lawyer in Oslo on Monday afternoon, after he was charged with new offences in Oslo, Norway January 19, 2026. (Reuters)
Stepson of Norway's crown prince convicted of rape, sentenced to 4 years in prison
WORLD
15-06-2026 15:09 HKT
Malaysia's Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin delivers his remarks during the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Malaysia seeks more than $250 million from Norway over axed defence deal
WORLD
19-05-2026 15:40 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
Justin Sun
Crypto mogul Justin Sun’s AI-advised breakup with Chinese actress sparks public dispute
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.