logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Who is Norway's new king?

WORLD
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Norway's King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon greet the children's train from the Castle Balcony at the Castle, in Oslo, Norway, May 17, 2024. NTB/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS/File Photo
Norway's King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon greet the children's train from the Castle Balcony at the Castle, in Oslo, Norway, May 17, 2024. NTB/Heiko Junge/via REUTERS/File Photo

Crown Prince Haakon became Norway's king on Friday after the death of his father Harald. Here are some facts about the new 53-year-old monarch.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

EARLY YEARS

The new king was born Haakon Magnus on July 20, 1973, and went to a state primary school, as is expected of royals in the egalitarian Scandinavian nation — though his secondary school was private.

He joined the navy before studying politics at the University of California, Berkeley and, later, development studies at the London School of Economics.

Haakon developed an early love of music and surfing. He has said that if he were not a royal, he would have aspired to be a pro surfer on the World Tour.

A MARRIAGE TANGLED IN SCANDAL

He met his wife Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoeiby in a bar at a music festival in 1999 in the southern Norwegian city of Kristiansand.

The fact that she was a commoner and a single parent, with a son from a previous relationship, initially triggered a media furore. Two decades later, the U.S. Justice Department released extensive email correspondence between Mette-Marit and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At the same time, her first son Marius Borg Hoeiby, 29, - now Haakon's stepson — was standing trial for rape and domestic violence, charges he denied.

In June Marius Borg Hoeiby was found guilty of two out of four counts of rape and one count of domestic violence and sentenced to four years in prison. Both he and the prosecution have appealed the sentence.

Haakon stood by his wife through it all. He said he wanted to support his stepson, but released a statement expressing sympathy with the alleged victims and said Hoeiby should face the judicial system like any other citizen.

WHAT WILL HIS ROYAL NAME BE?

The new king will tell the government which name he has chosen at an extraordinary council of state in the early days of his reign.

He is widely expected to keep his name - as his father did before him — and so become King Haakon VIII of Norway. He could also choose another. Norway's royal family has no surname.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22, is now heir apparent. She is in line to become Norway's first female head of state since Queen Margrete I ruled over Norway, Sweden and Denmark at the turn of the 13th and 14th centuries. Since reforms introduced in 1990, it is the oldest child, male or female, who prevails in the line of succession.

After Ingrid Alexandra comes Prince Sverre Magnus, 20. He caused a sensation aged 11 with his "dabbing" dance move on the royal balcony during the national day parade in 2017.

Hoeiby is the oldest child in the family, but not in the royal succession.

A EUROPEAN LINEAGE

Haakon is Norway's fourth king since the country gained full independence from Sweden in 1905.

His great-grandfather — Norway's first king in the modern era - chose the title Haakon VII to evoke the six, much earlier, King Haakons from the medieval era, when Norway was independent. From the late 14th century until 1814, the country was ruled from Denmark, followed by Sweden until 1905.

The Norwegian royal family has family links to other European monarchies. Haakon VII was the brother of the king of Denmark when the Norwegian parliament formally asked him to take the crown.

Haakon VII's wife, Queen Maud, was a daughter of Britain's King Edward VII. That makes the new Norwegian king the great-great-great grandson of Britain's Queen Victoria.

Reuters

Norwaynew king

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Oslo 20260828. The royal flag at the Palace is flown at half-mast following the death of King Harald V, in Oslo, Norway. Lise Aserud/NTB/via REUTERS
The Norwegian royal transition
WORLD
1 hour ago
Norway's King Harald arrives for a lunch with Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Norwegian government, in Oslo, Norway February 14, 2024. NTB/Cornelius Poppe via REUTERS
King Harald V, Norway's reform-minded head of state, dies at 89
WORLD
2 hours ago
Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, the operator of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, poses for a picture at his office in Oslo, Norway, April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche
Norway wealth fund posts record US$184b profit in H1, holding SpaceX stake worth US$1.2b
FINANCE
12-08-2026 15:05 HKT
Supporters greet Norway national football team at Slottsplassen in Oslo on July 13, 2026. (Photo by Amanda Pedersen Giske / NTB / AFP) / NORWAY OUT
Norway receive heroes' welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
WORLD
14-07-2026 12:47 HKT
England's players celebrate after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament quarter-final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium. (AFP)
Bellingham double as 'lucky' England beat Norway to reach World Cup semi-finals
FOOTBALL
12-07-2026 11:24 HKT
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere during the press conference at the government's representative facilities in Parkveien in Oslo, Norway June 19, 2026. NTB/Javad Parsa/via REUTERS
Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks
CHINA
07-07-2026 10:16 HKT
This handout photo taken on July 5, 2026 and obtained from The Royal House of Norway on July 6, 2026 shows Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (R) and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway as they watch the FIFA 2026 World Cup football match between Norway and Brazil at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway. (AFP)
Norway releases first image of crown princess after lung transplant
WORLD
06-07-2026 19:59 HKT
Haaland knocks Brazil out of World Cup as Norway reach quarters
FOOTBALL
06-07-2026 06:28 HKT
Marius Borg Hoiby is on his way to a meeting with his lawyer in Oslo on Monday afternoon, after he was charged with new offences in Oslo, Norway January 19, 2026. (Reuters)
Stepson of Norway's crown prince convicted of rape, sentenced to 4 years in prison
WORLD
15-06-2026 15:09 HKT
Malaysia's Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin delivers his remarks during the opening session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Malaysia seeks more than $250 million from Norway over axed defence deal
WORLD
19-05-2026 15:40 HKT
(File photo)
Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
Justin Sun
Crypto mogul Justin Sun’s AI-advised breakup with Chinese actress sparks public dispute
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.