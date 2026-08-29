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WORLD

Europe's monarchs, world leaders mourn Norway's King Harald

WORLD
29 mins ago
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Photo by TERJE PEDERSEN / NTB / AFP Flowers and candles have been placed in tribute to late King Harald V of Norway at the Palace Square in Oslo on August 28, 2026.
Photo by TERJE PEDERSEN / NTB / AFP Flowers and candles have been placed in tribute to late King Harald V of Norway at the Palace Square in Oslo on August 28, 2026.

European monarchs and world leaders paid tribute Friday to Norway's King Harald, after the royal palace announced his death aged 89.

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Harald was the continent's oldest reigning monarch. His son Haakon automatically succeeded him to the throne.

Here are some of the main tributes:

 

- Britain's King Charles -

 

Britain's King Charles III hailed "dear cousin", who he said had served "with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility".

"As Norway mourns the loss of so towering a figure, my whole family join in remembering a much-loved kinsman and friend whose kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty echoed from across the sea and across the decades," the king said in a statement, personally signed Charles R.

 

- Danish and Swedish monarchs -

 

The kings of Denmark and Sweden called Harald an "extraordinary" leader and good friend who unified his country.

"Both as head of state and a successful athlete, he was an outstanding representative of his country. He gave 'All for Norway'," Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said, referring to Harald's royal motto.

Denmark's King Frederik X said the late monarch was "an extraordinary man" who "joined duty and responsibility with presence and compassion".

 

- Dutch royal family -

 

The Dutch royal family recalled "unforgettable" journeys with King Harald around Oslo and the rest of Norway. "We cherish the memory of our special friendship with him in our hearts. King Harald served his country with love, pride, and conviction," said the family in a statement.

 

- Belgian royals -

 

Harald's "humour, humanity and sincerity made him a truly special man", Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde said.

"Generations of Norwegians grew up with him. For decades, he was a familiar and reassuring presence, a beacon of stability for his country. He fulfilled his role with unwavering dedication, loyalty and dignity," they said in a statement.

 

- Spain's royal family -

 

Spain's royal family hailed King Harald as an "example of responsibility, dignity, simplicity, and tireless dedication to the service" of his country.

"With respect and admiration for him, as well as deep sadness, we offer our condolences" on the king's death, they wrote on social media.

 

- Jordan's royal family -

 

Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court said it mourned the passing of King Harald "may his soul rest in peace".

The court "expresses the deepest sympathies of His Majesty and the Jordanian people, as they stand with Norway and its people at this difficult time".

King Abdullah ordered his court to observe three days of mourning, a statement from the court added.

 

- UN chief -

 

A spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply saddened" by the king's death.

"He will be remembered for his engagement for children's welfare and environmental issues, his support for diversity and calls for generosity," the statement added.

 

- NATO, EU chiefs -

 

Harald "showed himself to be a dedicated leader," posted Mark Rutte, head of the NATO alliance that includes Norway.

"His own military roots made him a champion of the Norwegian military and a long-time friend of NATO," he wrote online.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Harald "served his country with warmth, humility and an unwavering sense of duty".

 

- French president -

 

Harald "worked tirelessly throughout his reign to strengthen the ties uniting Norway and France", Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, recalling a "warm welcome" on his visit to Oslo in June 2025.

 

- Ukraine's President -

 

"His Majesty embodied dignity, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to his country," said Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement.

"Ukraine will always remember his steadfast support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the darkest days of Russia's aggression."

 

- US President -

 

US President Donald Trump expressed sadness over the death of Norway's King Harald, describing him as "a strong, proud, and greatly respected man".

"He loved his Country, and was truly loved and respected by his people. Our hearts are with the Royal Family, and all of Norway, during this difficult time. A truly BIG loss!" a post on Trump's Truth Social platform read.

 

- Canada's PM -

 

"Canada mourns with you," said a statement from Mark Carney, offering the condolences of his government.

"I had the privilege of meeting his Majesty last March in Olso, and he spoke of the ties between our nations with great warmth and affection."

 

- Italy PM -

 

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a post on X, called Harald: "A monarch who served his nation with equanimity, authority and a deep sense of institutional duty, helping to strengthen the ties between Norway and Italy throughout his long reign."

 

- Israeli president -

 

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed the "loyalty and devotion" of Harald, who early in his reign supported the landmark Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinians.

 

- Swiss president -

 

The Swiss president Guy Parmelin wrote on X that Harald "will be remembered for his steadfast leadership and devoted service to his country".

AFP

Europemonarchsworld leadersmourningNorwayKing Harald

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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