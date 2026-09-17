logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Epstein survivors sue his estate over child pornography collection

WORLD
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photos of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are projected onto the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz/File Photo
Photos of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are projected onto the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz/File Photo

Two women whose images as girls were found in pornography seized from Jeffrey Epstein filed a class action lawsuit on Wednesday seeking damages from the late sex offender's estate for individuals featured in his collection of thousands of pictures and videos of child sexual abuse material.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The lawsuit seeks at least $6 million on behalf of more than 40 people, some of whom were in Epstein's so-called "modeling book," a collection of sexualized images of children seized by federal investigators in 2019 from his New York home, according to the filing in Manhattan federal district court.

Others were shown in thousands of downloaded videos and images of child sexual abuse material and other pornography taken from the late financier's properties, according to the action.

The lawsuit aims to broaden legal reckoning against Epstein beyond women who have sued his estate over sexual assaults, to those he exploited as children through pictures he and his associates took of them or obtained. In some cases the images were then distributed to others.

The lawsuit was filed against Epstein's former attorney Darren Indyke and his former accountant Richard Kahn, the co-executors of the Epstein estate. Daniel Weiner, a lawyer representing Indyke, declined to comment. An attorney for Kahn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe, alleges Epstein stole partially nude photographs of her taken when she was 12. The other, using the pseudonym "Amy," says she is featured in child sexual abuse material seized from Epstein's properties in 2019 that is still being traded today.

Hillary Nappi, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said the lawsuit could potentially involve thousands of class members. She said in an interview that most people pictured in Epstein’s collection had never been identified.

The lawsuit calls for Epstein’s estate and federal authorities to work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identify individuals in the collection and inform them. It asks for the estate to pay class action members $150,000 each, as well as other penalties.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting sex from ​a minor in 2008 and charged with sex trafficking of minors in 2019, months before he was found dead in a New York jail cell, his death ruled a suicide. He was never ‌prosecuted ⁠for creating, obtaining or distributing child sexual abuse material.

Reuters

Epsteinsurvivorslaw suitestatechild pornographycollection

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Circular brush strokes are seen in a detail from the oil painting "Portrait de l'Artiste", September 1889, a self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh during press day for the exhibition, "Van Gogh/Artaud The Man Suicided by Society", at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris March 10, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Huge Van Gogh collection reunited for first time since 1984
WORLD
15-09-2026 16:44 HKT
A drone view shows burned MV June Aster, after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, September 10, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a video. PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS
Philippine firefighters enter charred ferry as search continues for dozens missing
WORLD
11-09-2026 10:27 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Flash flood survivors eat food inside a relief shelter at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 8, 2026.
Nepal seeks survivors two weeks after deadly floods
WORLD
09-09-2026 18:12 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Army personnel are seen at a temporary relief camp in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 5, 2026.
Rescuers continue grim search for Nepal flood survivors
WORLD
05-09-2026 14:32 HKT
A drone view shows excavators and rescue equipment at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port following the August 26 mudslide, in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China September 1, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Hopes of finding survivors dim a week after catastrophic Nepal flood
WORLD
02-09-2026 14:18 HKT
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP Relatives look at a screen to identify deceased victims at a mortuary, after flash floods hit Bharatpur in Nepal's Chitwan district on September 1, 2026.
Women survivors face sanitation woes in Nepal relief camp
WORLD
01-09-2026 18:03 HKT
Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Brazil sues Discord for $100 mn in child safety case
WORLD
27-08-2026 10:32 HKT
A drone view shows mud covering properties following a flash flood in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescuers seek nearly 1,500 still missing in Nepal and China after flash flood
WORLD
27-08-2026 09:19 HKT
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem wears his headphones during the UAE-India Business summit at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Epstein-linked chair of Malaysian port operator was picked for his expertise, parent firm says
WORLD
20-08-2026 17:46 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a printout of his Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump sued over service that offers paid early access to Truth Social posts
WORLD
13-08-2026 12:32 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
22 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.