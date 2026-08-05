logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Myanmar civil war nears a rare opening for talks as diplomacy gains ground

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing hands over a flag to newly appointed Commander-in-Chief General Ye Win Oo during a ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2026. Myanmar Military True News Information Team/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing hands over a flag to newly appointed Commander-in-Chief General Ye Win Oo during a ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2026. Myanmar Military True News Information Team/Handout via REUTERS

After more than five years of fighting, a rare window for talks over Myanmar's devastating civil war is appearing, driven by a shift on the battlefield where the military has regained ground and mounting regional pressure to engage.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Analysts say the change is most visible in the position of an umbrella body that brings together several major ethnic armed organisations and the shadow government that includes remnants of the last elected administration.

The Steering Council for the Emergence of a Federal Democratic Union (SCEF) said after a meeting last month with Thai and Philippine foreign ministers, who separately also met with Myanmar's military negotiation committee, that it is committed to pursuing a political settlement.

Myanmar's junta chief turned president Min Aung Hlaing has yet to accept the SCEF as a negotiating partner, but his visit this week to Thailand, which is pushing for the gradual re-engagement of the regional ASEAN bloc with its war-torn neighbour, highlights wider efforts for a truce.

"It therefore seems that they have abandoned their previously stated public objective of overthrowing the Tatmadaw," said Morgan Michaels, research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, referring to the SCEF and the Myanmar military.

"Still, political dialogue between the Tatmadaw and SCEF groups may be quite a way off. The more near-term prospect is that we'll witness a movement towards ‘talk of talks’."

'OPEN TO DIALOGUE'

The SCEF's objective is to secure civilian supremacy and push Myanmar's military out of any political role, said spokesperson Saw Nimrod.

"That's our final call but for now, we are committed to achieving a negotiated political solution," he told Reuters. "We are open to dialogue and open to political negotiation."

To create conditions for meaningful dialogue, the SCEF has called on the military to end attacks on civilians and release all political prisoners.

Myanmar's new government, which took office following an army-engineered election that allowed Min Aung Hlaing to take a civilian role, had also called on armed groups for talks by July 31.

"Peace is our desire, our greatest wish," Min Aung Hlaing told parliament last week, although a conflict monitor flagged a sharp escalation in military attacks on civilians since the leadership transition.

MILITARY ON AN UPWARD TRAJECTORY

Sparked by a February 2021 coup that deposed a government led by former Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, the conflict in Myanmar has so far killed over 100,000 people, displaced millions and devastated the economy.

After a series of setbacks, the military initiated a conscription scheme, secured critical support from key allies such as China and deployed new battlefield tactics to help turn the tide.

Beyond strategic border areas that the military is seeking to retake, armed groups in Myanmar's central Bago and southern Dawei regions have retreated from some areas due to intensive offensives by government troops, two fighters told Reuters.

"The military, which was previously thought to be on the verge of collapse, has not collapsed but has instead managed to survive, both politically and militarily," said Aung Ko Ko, an independent Myanmar analyst.

DIPLOMATIC PRESSURE FOR NEGOTIATIONS

Some ethnic armed organisations that are part of the SCEF are coming under international pressure to negotiate with the Myanmar government, three analysts said.

Those groups, including the Karen National Union, Kachin Independence Organisation, Chin National Front and Karenni National Progressive Party did not respond to requests seeking comment.

The Thai government -- which will host Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday and Friday -- has been a key player in pushing for Myanmar's re-engagement with the regional ASEAN bloc that shunned the leadership in Naypyitaw after the coup for dragging their feet on a peace plan.

For Bangkok, the priority is reducing violence, expanding humanitarian access and containing the conflict's spillover into Thailand, a senior Thai official said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

So far, Naypyitaw has not accepted the SCEF as an interlocutor, instead seeking bilateral discussions with individual groups, said Richard Horsey, Senior Adviser for Asia at the International Crisis Group.

"All the conflict parties are in principle ready to hear what the other side has to say, but a peace process requires concessions towards a jointly-agreed outcome of some kind," he said.

"That looks far off for most groups."

Reuters

Myanmarcivil warrare openingtalksdiplomacy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Myanmar's Resident Representative and Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Arnaude de Baecque, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar August 3, 2026. (Reuters)
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says
WORLD
03-08-2026 13:19 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China draws 'red lines' around its economic model ahead of EU, US trade talks
FINANCE
03-08-2026 11:26 HKT
A soldier keeps watch as police control traffic on a street in Yangon on July 19, 2026, on the 79th Martyrs' Day that marks the anniversary of the assassination of independence leaders, including general Aung San, father of the currently deposed and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Myanmar approves death sentence for cyberscam offences
WORLD
28-07-2026 16:29 HKT
A supporter of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) holds an Indian national flag at the ongoing protest site, a few days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 23, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Indian government seeks time on minister resignation demand
WORLD
24-07-2026 18:03 HKT
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
US, China to hold AI talks in September, sources say
CHINA
22-07-2026 17:52 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes an opening statement during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the U.S. on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila, July 22, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio to hold talks with China's Wang Yi as regional powers join ASEAN meet
CHINA
22-07-2026 10:33 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the ceremony devoted to the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 1, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's Xi to outline AI diplomacy vision at key Shanghai forum
CHINA
16-07-2026 13:34 HKT
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Huning looks on during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Senior Chinese and North Korean officials hold talks in Pyongyang, KCNA reports
CHINA
16-07-2026 10:20 HKT
Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe attend an informal meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2026. Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar opposition groups in Thailand
WORLD
14-07-2026 20:38 HKT
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Trump says US, Iran agree to continue talks but ceasefire over
WORLD
11-07-2026 15:54 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.