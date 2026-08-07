logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

U.S. and ASEAN chair call for unconditional release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

WORLD
07-08-2026 12:18 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Myanmar's Resident Representative and Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Arnaude de Baecque, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar August 3, 2026. Khine Khine Soe, Myanmar Government spokesperson/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Myanmar's Resident Representative and Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Arnaude de Baecque, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar August 3, 2026. Khine Khine Soe, Myanmar Government spokesperson/Handout via REUTERS

The U.S. State Department and the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday reiterated their calls for the unconditional release of Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross after years of questions over her health and well-being following her detention in a February 2021 coup that ousted an elected civilian government led by her.

  • In separate statements, the State Department and ASEAN chair both welcomed the ICRC visit and said they hoped it was the start of regular access, including for medical care, to the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner.

  • "We urge the further expansion of access to persons held in detention in Myanmar since February 2021, and reiterate our call for their release, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s complete and unconditional release," the ASEAN chair said in its statement.

  • In a post on X, the State Department said: "We hope this visit marks the beginning of regular humanitarian access to Aung San Suu Kyi and serves as a pathway to greater access to all political prisoners", and called for her "immediate and unconditional release".

  • The State Department also called on Myanmar's military to engage in dialogue to end the conflict that broke out after the coup.

  • The ASEAN chair reaffirmed the role of the bloc's special envoy in engaging all parties in Myanmar in line with ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus peace plan.

  • It said it looked forward to the special envoy being granted access to visit Myanmar and meet all parties concerned, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • The Philippines is the chair of the 11-member ASEAN in 2026.

Reuters

U.S.ASEAN chairunconditional releaseMyanmarAung San Suu Kyi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing in Thailand on legitimacy quest as Bangkok backs engagement
WORLD
06-08-2026 14:05 HKT
Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing hands over a flag to newly appointed Commander-in-Chief General Ye Win Oo during a ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2026. Myanmar Military True News Information Team/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar civil war nears a rare opening for talks as diplomacy gains ground
WORLD
05-08-2026 17:24 HKT
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Myanmar's Resident Representative and Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Arnaude de Baecque, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar August 3, 2026. (Reuters)
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says
WORLD
03-08-2026 13:19 HKT
A soldier keeps watch as police control traffic on a street in Yangon on July 19, 2026, on the 79th Martyrs' Day that marks the anniversary of the assassination of independence leaders, including general Aung San, father of the currently deposed and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Myanmar approves death sentence for cyberscam offences
WORLD
28-07-2026 16:29 HKT
CXMT logo and computer motherboard are seen in this illustration taken April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China's memory chip makers ride AI boom to new power - and U.S. scrutiny
CHINA
24-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe attend an informal meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2026. Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar opposition groups in Thailand
WORLD
14-07-2026 20:38 HKT
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who was born into U.S. political royalty and lost his father and uncle to assassinations, ascended to the role of health secretary in 2025. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Inside RFK Jr.'s push to dismantle decades of U.S. vaccine policy
WORLD
14-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
ASEAN freeze remains despite Myanmar FM talks: Thailand
WORLD
10-07-2026 18:41 HKT
Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Hau Khan Sum, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone Aaron Reuters
ASEAN to discuss engagement with Myanmar at special meeting, Philippines says
WORLD
10-07-2026 15:05 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a red card as he meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US crashes out of World Cup as storm over Trump interference overshadows tournament
WORLD
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
NEWS
22 hours ago
Police smash triad syndicate laundering $600m, arresting 147
NEWS
19 hours ago
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.