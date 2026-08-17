Myanmar's leader heads to Russia

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing departed Monday for Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, Naypyidaw said, the first visit to Moscow by the ex-junta chief since he became civilian president.

Russia was one of the few countries that backed Myanmar after the 2021 military coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a civil war estimated to have killed more than 100,000 people.

Min Aung Hlaing was installed as Myanmar's president in April following stage-managed elections dismissed as a sham by Western nations and democracy watchdogs.

The Russia trip aims to "further consolidate the longstanding friendly and close relations between Myanmar and Russia and to enhance strategic cooperation", notably on security and the economy, the Myanmar presidency said in a statement.

The Myanmar military uses Russian-made jets against rebel factions and is also accused of targeting civilians, in attacks some conflict monitors say amount to war crimes.

Myanmar and Russia signed a five-year military cooperation pact in February, although details were scant.

Min Aung Hlaing, who is accompanied by other senior officials, flew out of Naypyidaw on Monday morning, his office said.

He will meet Russia's prime minister, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, and attend a Myanmar-Russia economic forum.

Min Aung Hlaing has made several trips overseas since April, including to China, India and neighboring Thailand, as he seeks to bring his pariah state back into the international fold.

(AFP)