logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing in Thailand on legitimacy quest as Bangkok backs engagement

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Myanmar's junta chief turned President Min Aung Hlaing received a red-carpet treatment on an official visit to Thailand on Thursday, part of efforts by Bangkok to push for re-engagement between its war-torn neighbour and the regional bloc ASEAN.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The retired general, who first came to power in a 2021 coup, is the subject of a raft of Western sanctions and has sought international legitimacy since becoming Myanmar's president in April, which followed an election dominated by an army-backed party in the absence of any viable opposition.

At an arrival ceremony in Bangkok, a military band played national anthems of both countries before Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in a dark business suit, walked a red carpet with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to inspect an honour guard.

With a civil war raging in Myanmar following the 2021 coup, Thailand is pursuing "calibrated re-engagement" in the hope that its neighbour will implement a stalled peace plan led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has barred Myanmar's leaders from its summits.

At a meeting between officials of Myanmar and Thailand on Thursday, Min Aung Hlaing pledged to pursue peace and improve ties with ASEAN.

"Myanmar is on the path of democracy and heading towards a better future," he said.

"In international relations, as we have worked to strengthen friendly relations for the benefit and interests of the public, we will also work toward fostering better relations with ASEAN."

FINE LINE BETWEEN ENGAGEMENT AND ENDORSEMENT

Thailand is the fourth country Min Aung Hlaing has visited as president after China, India and Laos in a quest for recognition as the 11-member ASEAN, which did not endorse Myanmar's election, stands firm behind a faltering peace initiative that Naypyitaw has largely ignored.

ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar Maria Theresa Lazaro last month said normalisation of ties with the bloc was "still far off", as Naypyitaw's compliance with the peace initiative, which includes ending hostilities and starting dialogue between warring groups, was still being assessed.

Min Aung Hlaing has stressed his top priority as president is ending a civil war between the military he once led and various rebel groups, which has killed an estimated 100,000 people.

However, Myanmar's military has since sharply escalated attacks on civilians, including an intensified aerial bombing campaign, a conflict monitor said last week.

While Thailand's engagement effort could strengthen its influence within ASEAN as a bridge to Myanmar, some analysts say it needs to avoid appearing to legitimise Min Aung Hlaing when there is no progress on ASEAN's peace plan.

"There is a fine line between re-engaging and endorsing Min Aung Hlaing's legitimacy," said Dulyapak Preecharush, a Southeast Asia expert at Bangkok's Thammasat University.

"When relations become close and friendly, they can naturally drift in that direction. The perception that Thailand is validating or conferring legitimacy on Min Aung Hlaing could rise very quickly."

Myanmar's government on Monday allowed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since her government was ousted in 2021, to meet a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross after years of uncertainty over her health, wellbeing and whereabouts.

ASEAN's special envoy has sought unsuccessfully to get access to Suu Kyi and this week's unexpected ICRC visit could support Thailand's argument for engagement, according to Dulyapak.

Min Aung Hlaing will join Anutin later on Thursday at a business summit, as Thailand seeks to revive its economic ties with resource-rich Myanmar, which include ventures in hotels, banking, manufacturing and energy that make it one of the top foreign investors in the country.

Reuters

MyanmarMin Aung HlaingThailandlegitimacy questBangkok

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing hands over a flag to newly appointed Commander-in-Chief General Ye Win Oo during a ceremony in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 30, 2026. Myanmar Military True News Information Team/Handout via REUTERS
Myanmar civil war nears a rare opening for talks as diplomacy gains ground
WORLD
22 hours ago
Privacy watchdog warns travelers over fake e-visa websites
NEWS
04-08-2026 16:00 HKT
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Myanmar's Resident Representative and Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Arnaude de Baecque, in Naypyidaw, Myanmar August 3, 2026. (Reuters)
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says
WORLD
03-08-2026 13:19 HKT
2 Russian siblings found dead in Thailand, suspects confess to 5 murders
WORLD
03-08-2026 01:49 HKT
A soldier keeps watch as police control traffic on a street in Yangon on July 19, 2026, on the 79th Martyrs' Day that marks the anniversary of the assassination of independence leaders, including general Aung San, father of the currently deposed and imprisoned leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Myanmar approves death sentence for cyberscam offences
WORLD
28-07-2026 16:29 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 17, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
China, Thailand eye deeper tech cooperation to drive 'prosperous shared future'
CHINA
21-07-2026 10:15 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT / AFP This handout photo taken and released on July 15, 2026 shows Thailand's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (C) chairing a meeting on an investigation into a local government exam cheating scandal at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok.
Thailand mulls suspending nearly 6,000 officials over exam scandal
WORLD
16-07-2026 18:50 HKT
Family members react as they receive the body of a victim at the Police Hospital morgue, following a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Death toll in Thai pub fire rises to 32, officials say, with dozens still in hospital
WORLD
15-07-2026 12:42 HKT
Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe attend an informal meeting with ASEAN Foreign Ministers in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2026. Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar opposition groups in Thailand
WORLD
14-07-2026 20:38 HKT
Flowers and offerings are placed outside Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar, the site of a deadly fire, to pay tribute to victims who lost their lives in the bar fire, the day after the incident, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
How flammable decor and lax rules turned Bangkok pub into a death trap
WORLD
14-07-2026 17:55 HKT
Reported death of ENHYPEN fan sparks debate over cyberbullying and toxic fandom
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
22 Chinese fans denied boarding after following celebrity through Suvarnabhumi Airport
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Veteran lyricist and actor Peter Lai dies at 76
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.