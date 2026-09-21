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WORLD

Pentagon estimates Iran war cost at US$43.6 billion through early September

WORLD
52 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

The Pentagon has told Congress that the war in Iran cost US$43.6 billion through September 3, with bombs, missiles and other munitions accounting for more than 60 per cent of the expenses.

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The estimate provided the first unclassified breakdown of costs incurred by each armed service. The Air Force spent US$6.6 billion operating dozens of fighter and bomber squadrons, the Navy US$2.2 billion deploying more than two dozen warships, and the Army US$1.6 billion sustaining its forces in the region. More than 50,000 troops are assigned to the mission.

Since the war began on February 28, the military has spent US$28.1 billion on munitions, depleting global stockpiles of critical weapons such as Patriot air-defence interceptors and drawing supplies from US commands in Asia and Europe. The Pentagon spent US$4.3 billion replacing damaged or destroyed combat aircraft and other equipment.

Congressional officials said the figures are almost certainly on the low side, noting the estimate did not include US$1.5 billion for fuel and other costs requested in a supplemental budget request. The costs of repairing or replacing US military facilities damaged by Iranian attacks were also excluded.

The Congressional Budget Office said the war cost roughly US$38 billion through August 1 and projected it would continue to cost about US$2 billion to US$3 billion per month, with rebuilding depleted stockpiles potentially taking at least five years.

Iran war Pentagon military spending

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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