logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China bonds emerge as surprise haven as Iran war reshapes portfolios

FINANCE
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS

Global asset managers have been adding Chinese government bonds to their portfolios since the Iran war broke out, drawn not by yield but by their near-zero correlation with Western markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Amid a global rout in sovereign debt since March that has sent benchmark yields soaring between 35 and 60 basis points (bps) in the US, Britain, Europe and Japan, yields on equivalent CGBs have declined 8 bps.

The striking outperformance has caught the attention of real money investors - from sovereign funds and central banks to insurers - prompting a re-assessment of portfolio construction even as it pushed Chinese yields to the lowest outside Switzerland.

Chinese debt is attracting investors with a "preservation mandate," offering regional portfolios a low-volatility counterbalance to riskier, higher-yielding assets, said Wei Li, head of multi-asset investments at BNP Paribas Securities.

"Attractiveness is judged on a risk-adjusted footing. China delivers exceptional price stability."

The market has stood out all the more as other, more traditional havens have faltered. Bullion, for example, is down some 25 percent from its January highs.

Even with the months-long conflict closer than ever to a conclusion after the US and Iran reached a deal to end hostilities and reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, many of the tailwinds for China's bond market remain in place, such as structurally low price pressures, a dovish central bank and massive domestic investment.

The Guotai 10-Year China Treasury ETF has returned 1.26 percent so far this year, against a 2.57 percent fall for the US-focused iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and a 1.23 percent decline for Invesco's equivalent Euro bond ETF.

"If you look at correlations between CGBs and European rates, it's close to zero. That has its attractiveness," said Matthias Dettwiler, head of active fixed income at UBS Asset Management.

For investors whose goal is capital preservation or portfolio diversification, "I would even go as far as to say the absolute yield doesn't matter so much", he said.

LOW CORRELATION COMPENSATES FOR LOW YIELDS

Insulating China's debt market from the turbulence wrought by the Middle East oil shock are the country's ample energy reserves and muted price pressures from persistently sluggish consumption.

A glut of household savings that banks are channelling into the bond market is also acting to pin down yields.

"Liquidity plays a big part in driving the CGB markets, and liquidity conditions have remained extremely abundant," said Jerome Tay, senior investment manager of fixed income at Aberdeen in Singapore.

Chinese 10-year yields at 1.75 percent are now about a percentage point below Japan's, flipping a dynamic in place until late 2025, where Japan was the rock bottom of the rates market.

However, unlike in Japan, where yield destruction from a decade of massive central bank stimulus and two decades of deflation before that sent capital pouring overseas, China's tight capital controls are keeping money within its borders.

And in contrast to Japan, Europe and the US, China's central bank is leaning dovish, with inflationary pressures firmly in check.

"This divergence in macro conditions and policy stance helps explain why China's bond market has remained relatively stable within a more volatile global rates environment," said Stephen Chang, PIMCO portfolio manager for Asia.

"We continue to maintain overall exposure to China bonds, focusing on relative value opportunities."

Reuters

Chinese government bondIran war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hezbollah rejection clouds Lebanon ceasefire and prospects for ending Iran war
WORLD
05-06-2026 05:45 HKT
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal
FINANCE
25-05-2026 15:10 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Global oil supply to plunge below demand this year due to Iran war, IEA says
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:48 HKT
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
CHINA
13-05-2026 05:45 HKT
Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, New York, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS
Kashkari says Iran war limits Fed's ability to provide rate guidance
FINANCE
04-05-2026 10:27 HKT
An Iranian flag, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US official says Iran war truce 'terminated' hostilities for war powers deadline
WORLD
01-05-2026 13:50 HKT
Trump says Iran has asked for a ceasefire, US wants to see Hormuz open first
WORLD
01-04-2026 21:35 HKT
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 30, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
US business activity slips to 11-month low in March amid Iran war, S&P Global survey shows
FINANCE
24-03-2026 22:00 HKT
Saudi Aramco boss pulls out of major energy conference due to Iran conflict, source says
WORLD
24-03-2026 01:08 HKT
A screen displays the the company logo for Goldman Sachs on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 7, 2025. REUTERS
Hedge funds' selling of emerging Asian market stocks last week was most in a year, says Goldman
FINANCE
23-03-2026 11:13 HKT
source: online
Mexican guild chief removed after racist gesture at World Cup sparks backlash
WORLD
21 hours ago
Meta engineer earning $300k a year lives ultra-frugal life, aims to retire at 30
WORLD
14-06-2026 14:57 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.