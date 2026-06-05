logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Hezbollah rejection clouds Lebanon ceasefire and prospects for ending Iran war

WORLD
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militia rejected a new ceasefire in Lebanon on Thursday and Israel said it would not withdraw troops from the country, undermining U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to halt fighting there to forge peace with Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a condition for any peace deal with Washington, and has suggested in recent days that it could intervene directly if Israel keeps up attacks there.

However, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected a U.S.-brokered agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government to halt the fighting. Hezbollah had not been party to the negotiations. There was no immediate response from Israel, Lebanon or the U.S.

Israel kept up strikes in southern Lebanon, and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would not be withdrawing from the area or halting operations in the country, which they invaded in March in parallel with the war in Iran.

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force — which established Hezbollah in 1982 — said Israel must at a minimum withdraw to positions it held before the war began.

MORE MODERATE SHOOTING

Along with Lebanon, residents of Gaza, northern Israel and Kuwait have all been under fire this week, despite U.S.-arranged ceasefires that are supposedly in force. Trump said on Wednesday that the agreements involved "shooting in a more moderate manner," rather than a total halt in fighting.

Iranian and U.S. forces traded attacks in the Gulf on Wednesday in one of the most intense bouts of fighting since early April, when a ceasefire halted large-scale hostilities.

Iranian forces struck Kuwait's airport, killing one person and injuring more than 60, authorities said, while the U.S. military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The strait normally handles a fifth of the global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, but has been largely closed since the war began three months ago.

Iranian oil exports have fallen to their lowest level in six years, according to shipping data, but global oil prices fell by about 3% on hopes that the Lebanon ceasefire could help Washington and Iran find a diplomatic off-ramp from their war.

There has been little evidence of diplomatic progress, though Trump has repeatedly declared since late March that a deal is close.

Trump is under pressure at home to bring down fuel prices ahead of November's congressional elections, and he faced a rare rebuke on Wednesday, when the House of Representatives voted to block him from continuing the war. The vote is largely symbolic, as Trump is unlikely to sign it into law.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that Iran's enemies had already been defeated on the battlefield and were now seeking to sow internal divisions.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since he succeeded his father, who was killed in an airstrike at the start of the war.

Tehran wants access to billions of dollars in oil revenue, waivers on sanctions on crude exports, a lifting of a U.S. blockade on its ports and leverage over the strait.

Trump has said his top priority is to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran says its atomic program is for peaceful purposes.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that it found Iran's nuclear program to be largely unchanged despite three months of war.

Reuters

HezbollahIsraelIran war

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People gather at the site of an Israeli strike carried out last week, in Tyre, Lebanon, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Israel, Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, boosting hopes for Iran deal
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump confirms he called Netanyahu crazy in phone call
WORLD
04-06-2026 03:50 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Israel, Russia added to UN blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts
WORLD
29-05-2026 11:03 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) sits next to Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman (R) and Israeli Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin (L) at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Israeli prosecutors expected to indict former Netanyahu aide
WORLD
26-05-2026 20:20 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/ File Photo
Trump links normalizing ties with Israel to Iran peace deal
WORLD
26-05-2026 09:49 HKT
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal
China's yuan advances to 3-year high as investors weigh prospects of US-Iran deal
FINANCE
25-05-2026 15:10 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israel to sue New York Times over article on rape of Palestinian detainees, Netanyahu says
WORLD
15-05-2026 04:37 HKT
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Iran urges BRICS to condemn US, Israel for war, exposing bloc divisions
WORLD
14-05-2026 17:43 HKT
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Global oil supply to plunge below demand this year due to Iran war, IEA says
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:48 HKT
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
CHINA
13-05-2026 05:45 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.