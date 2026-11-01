Ward says he trains "the fastest horse in the world" and is heading Down Under

Ka Ying Rising may have something to say about it eventually, but American trainer Wesley Ward says he trains "the fastest horse in the world" and will campaign Bacio in Australia early next year.

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The three-year-old colt by Maclean's Music made all the running under Juan Hernandez to win the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint by two lengths at Keeneland on Saturday. He ran 1:02.11 for the 5½ furlongs on firm turf and beat Cy Fair, as 2024 winner Starlust finished a neck back in third.

(Idol Horse)

The win lifted Bacio's record to six wins from seven starts. It includes the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York in August.

"There's nothing better than having the fastest horse in the world," Ward told At The Races. "We're heading to Australia, February 13th, for the Lightning."

The AU$1 million Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning is run over 1,000 meters down the Flemington straight at weight-for-age. Bacio will come out of quarantine and go to Lindsay Park, David Hayes' former base, where he will be prepared for the race but remain in Ward's name.

Ward has been here before. He sent Cannonball to Flemington for the Lightning Stakes in 2010, and the horse finished ninth.

Starlust could also make the trip. Trainer Ralph Beckett said he will consider an Australian campaign for the Zoustar colt.

"He got stopped a bit in the run and probably would have been second with a clear passage," Beckett said. "He's run a huge race and I'm chuffed to bits with him. We'll think about Australia with him now."

(Idol Horse)

Ka Ying Rising remains the benchmark. The Hong Kong champion holds a world-best rating of 135, even after his defeat in The Everest last month.