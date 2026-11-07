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SPORTS UPDATES

Eala to face Sakkari in HK Tennis Open semi-final after rain-hit win

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Alexandra Eala recorded a tight 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 win against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic. AFP
Alexandra Eala recorded a tight 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 win against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic. AFP

Second seed Alexandra Eala is in the semi-finals of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open after grinding out a tight 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 win against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

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The two players matched each other shot for shot until a rain delay late in the second set that forced them off the court for about 15 minutes. The players returned with the same intensity and continued to go for their shots but it was the Filipina who was able to produce the goods when it mattered to secure victory in two hours and 30 minutes.

Eala plays Maria Sakkari in Saturday's semi-final after the Greek fourth seed ended the giant-killing run of Aliaksandra Sasnovich with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Sasnovich had won through two rounds of qualifying to make the main draw and then defeated two higher ranked opponents to make the quarter-finals but was no match for Sakkari.

"I was more confident going into this match [compared to the last round]. I was very clear with my tactics which I executed very well. I am just very happy to be in another semi-final and give myself a chance to go further in the tournament," Sakkari said.

"Aliaksandra is a very dangerous player, and has had some very good results in her career. I am very happy I was able to find the right way to play her early on in the match.”

World number 136 Alexandra Shubladze plays American Claire Liu in the other semi-final.

Shubladze, 21, upset R omanian top seed Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 to reach her first WTA Tour singles semi-final while Liu who was in cruise control against Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in their quarter-final, winning 6-1, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Cody Wong Hong-yi and China's Jiang Xinyu play Chan Hao-ching and Miyu Kato on Saturday for the right to face Talia Gibson and Maddison Inglis in the doubles final.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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