McDonald's sells Tai Po shop for HK$126mln

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Hong Kong's private home completions drops 60pc to 809 units in May
07-07-2026 19:28 HKT
HK new home sales volume hit seven-year high in first half of 2026
01-07-2026 16:52 HKT
Hong Kong home prices rise to highest in two and a half years in May
26-06-2026 11:25 HKT
2 operators, 16 gamblers arrested in Tai Po illegal mahjong parlour raid
26-06-2026 03:30 HKT
HK home prices growth to slow down in second half year, says JP Morgan
23-06-2026 15:01 HKT
Wang Fuk Court fire spread four floors in two minutes, inquiry hears
22-06-2026 19:07 HKT
Wang Fuk Court tragedy ‘completely avoidable’, inquiry counsel says
22-06-2026 17:22 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT