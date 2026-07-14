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PROPERTY

McDonald's sells Tai Po shop for HK$126mln

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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McDonald's has sold its Tai Po shop to Malaysia-based developer MB World Group Berhad for HK$126 million, marking its third property disposal since June.

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Located on the ground floor of Fortune Plaza on On Chee Road, the property spans about 8,566 square feet.

The US fast-food giant originally acquired the property in 1988 for HK$19.29 million, marking a capital gain of HK$107 million after a 38-year holding period.

McDonald's has offloaded 11 properties in Hong Kong over the past eight months, raking in around HK$980 million.

 

McDonald'spropertyTai Po

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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