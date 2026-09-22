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FINANCE

DBS Hong Kong launches exclusive Greater China spending privileges for DBS UnionPay Diamond Debit Cardholders

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A logo of DBS bank is seen in Taipei, Taiwan, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A logo of DBS bank is seen in Taipei, Taiwan, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) launched a new suite of exclusive privileges for DBS UnionPay Diamond Debit Cardholders on Tuesday, offering up to 10 percent spending rebate on spending across mainland China, Taiwan and Macau.

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This came as growing cross-border connectivity and mobility continue to drive demand for seamless payment solutions and premium travel experiences within Greater China.

A range of travel privileges is provided by the card, including up to three one-way premium limousine rides and the exclusive entry to over 1,900 airport and China high-speed railway lounges.

Card owners will also benefit from comprehensive travel protection, including coverage for personal accidents, medical expenses, and travel inconveniences.

Besides, DBS UnionPay Diamond Debit Cardholders can benefit from a 5 percent rebate on overseas spending and a 2 percent rebate on local spending, the lender said.

"As customers increasingly transact across multiple markets, they are looking for banking products that can help them manage their finances more efficiently while maximising the value of their spending," said Maggie Du, managing director and head of Deposits, Payment & Secured Lending, Customer Banking Group, DBS Hong Kong.

DBS UnionPay Diamond Debit Card further enhances DBS's debit card portfolio by combining cross-border spending rewards and travel privileges, catering to customers’ evolving lifestyle and spending needs, she added.

Roger Lee, vice president of UnionPay International Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Region, noted that UnionPay International will continue to collaborate with DBS Hong Kong to expand products and benefits covering cardholders' cross-border travel, shopping, transportation and other scenarios in the future, delivering more convenient payment services for their cross-border spending.

DBS Hong KongrebateGreater Chinatravel privilegeUnionPayDBS UnionPay Diamond Debit Card

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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