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PROPERTY

Sale and purchase agreements for all building units sink 19.4 pc from last year

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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A total of 5,795 sale and purchase agreements for all building units received for registration in October, down 19.4 percent compared to last year, according to data from the Land Registry.

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The number is 643 fewer than September's 6,438, a 10 percent drop. 

In the first ten months of this year, a total 74,671 registrations were recorded, a near five-year high for the same period and a 15.6 percent year-on-year increase.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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