Sale and purchase agreements for all building units sink 19.4 pc from last year

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Central Residence By The Park sells 92 units to date for almost $3.1 bn
02-11-2026 18:25 HKT
One Marina to release 138 units via price list on Friday
02-11-2026 18:04 HKT
Fixed-rate mortgage plan offered to buyers of Henderson's One Upper Lane
02-11-2026 17:38 HKT
The Atlas I sells 8 units by tender for over HK$56.55m
01-11-2026 19:27 HKT
Sino Land's One Marina draws over 5,500 checks, oversubscribed 38 times
01-11-2026 17:54 HKT
One Upper Lane to unveil first sales arrangement shortly
01-11-2026 17:39 HKT