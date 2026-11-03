Sale and purchase agreements for all building units sink 19.4 pc from last year

A total of 5,795 sale and purchase agreements for all building units received for registration in October, down 19.4 percent compared to last year, according to data from the Land Registry.

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The number is 643 fewer than September's 6,438, a 10 percent drop.

In the first ten months of this year, a total 74,671 registrations were recorded, a near five-year high for the same period and a 15.6 percent year-on-year increase.