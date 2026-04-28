Wang On's Porto unveils its first price list for 50 units on Tuesday

Wang On Properties (1243) launched the first price list for 50 units of its residential project Porto in Ap Lei Chau on Tuesday, with the average discounted price per square foot at HK$22,318.

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The batch comprises 10 studios, 24 one-bedroom units, and 16 two-bedroom units, with discounted prices starting from HK$4.83 million.

The show flats will be open to the public for viewing on Saturday and start to receive checks on the same day, with the first round sales expected to begin as early as next week, according to the developer.