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PROPERTY

Wang On's Porto unveils its first price list for 50 units on Tuesday

PROPERTY
54 mins ago
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Teresa Ching Tak-won, executive director of Wang On, second left.
Teresa Ching Tak-won, executive director of Wang On, second left.

Wang On Properties (1243) launched the first price list for 50 units of its residential project Porto in Ap Lei Chau on Tuesday, with the average discounted price per square foot at HK$22,318. 

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The batch comprises 10 studios, 24 one-bedroom units, and 16 two-bedroom units, with discounted prices starting from HK$4.83 million.

The show flats will be open to the public for viewing on Saturday and start to receive checks on the same day, with the first round sales expected to begin as early as next week, according to the developer.

 

 

PortoAp Lei Chau

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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