NWD ends 11 SKIES project contract with Airport Authority on April next year

New World Development (0017) said on Wednesday that it will terminate its contractual

agreements for the 11 SKIES project with Airport Authority Hong Kong on April 1, 2027.

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NWD said its significant shareholder Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) has granted the Airport Authority an option of HK$1 to acquire from CTFE the shares held by CTFE.

NWD will need to pay an early termination fee of HK$2.3 billion to the Airport Authority.

It had also expanded its facility agreement with Deutsche Bank AG to HK$4.9 billion, up from HK$3.95 billion, building on a deal signed in June.

The developer has recorded a loss for the year between 2025 and 2026 of HK$26.8 billion, primarily driven by non-cash impairment and provisions relating to the 11 SKIES project.

NWD’s wholly-owned subsidiary, LUXE C LIMITED, will surrender the relevant lease, and the assets related to the project—including three office towers and an entertainment hub—will be transferred to the Airport Authority free of charge.

In addition to transferring the relevant assets, NWS will pay the Airport Authority more than HK$3 billion, comprising cash and cash equivalents.

