NWD names Pavilia Collection mainland project "The Bay Pavilia"

New World Development’s (0017) mainland project in Xili, Shenzhen is named “The Bay Pavilia,” and is expected to be offered in the market in the third quarter this year, the developer announced Wednesday.

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As the first mainland project of the Pavilia Collection, The Bay Pavilia will have a total construction area of 1.6 million square feet and will be developed into a large-scale integrated project combining high-end residences, Grade A office buildings, and commercial facilities.

The first batch of residential units will include standard apartments and duplexes, with each unit starting at 2,000 sq ft, representing a rare supply of large-sized luxury residences in the area in recent years.

The project is about a three-to-five-minute walk from Xili Station.