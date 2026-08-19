NWD names Pavilia Collection mainland project "The Bay Pavilia"

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Dental group warns of risks as more Hongkongers seek care in Shenzhen
22-07-2026 13:39 HKT
Young tech professionals fuel Shenzhen's luxury home market
08-07-2026 19:36 HKT
NWD's Pavilia Rosa to sell 28 units via price list on Friday
08-06-2026 16:02 HKT
HKDL spreads joy and Pixar magic to children at Shenzhen hospital
01-06-2026 10:10 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT