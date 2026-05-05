New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels

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NWD's Grade-A offices in traditional CBD reach over 90pc occupancy
29-04-2026 14:42 HKT
Pavilia Farm III oversubscribed 78 times
17-04-2026 22:51 HKT
A Causeway Bay commercial property compulsory sale fails
02-04-2026 11:55 HKT
NWD names its first home Wellspring in Shenzhen's New World 188
01-04-2026 11:40 HKT
Honoring the past, courting the present at The Peninsula
30-03-2026 10:38 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian sell out 64 units on Wednesday
11-03-2026 18:57 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian to put 64 units on sale on Wednesday
10-03-2026 19:50 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT