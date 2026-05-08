logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Pavillia Farm III sells three units for $81 million on Friday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), sold three units by tender on Friday, totaling HK$81 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

One of them is a 1,014-square-foot four-bedroom unit, sold for HK$30.72 million.

Another one is a 746-square-ft three-bedroom unit, sold for HK$21.26 million.

The project has sold 304 units for nearly HK$5 billion. 

 

 

Pavillia Farm IIITai WaiNWDMTRC

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels
FINANCE
05-05-2026 19:41 HKT
K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside in Tsim Sha Tsui has achieved 99 percent occupancy. NWD
NWD's Grade-A offices in traditional CBD reach over 90pc occupancy
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 14:42 HKT
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD
Pavilia Farm III’s three-bedroom unit sold at a record $24.67 million high
PROPERTY
17-04-2026 23:09 HKT
Visitors line up outside of the Pavilia Farm III's sales office
Pavilia Farm III oversubscribed 78 times
PROPERTY
17-04-2026 22:51 HKT
Visitors outside the Pavilia Farm III's sales office on Sunday.
Pavilia Farm III puts 98 units for tender sale on Monday
PROPERTY
13-04-2026 16:37 HKT
Cannas Ho, left.
Pavilia Farm III unveils sales brochure of 100 units on Wednesday
PROPERTY
07-04-2026 17:26 HKT
NWD’s CEO, Echo Huang Shaomei (fifth from left), and NWD’s New World China’s CEO, Benny Chan Yiu-Ho (fourth from left)
NWD names its first home Wellspring in Shenzhen's New World 188
PROPERTY
01-04-2026 11:40 HKT
NWD. SING TAO
Cheng family mulls US$4 bln share sales to NWD, bets on property rebound: Bloomberg
FINANCE
20-03-2026 14:52 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian sell out 64 units on Wednesday
PROPERTY
11-03-2026 18:57 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian to put 64 units on sale on Wednesday
PROPERTY
10-03-2026 19:50 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
07-05-2026 13:40 HKT
(File photo)
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
NEWS
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.