Pavillia Farm III sells three units for $81 million on Friday

Read More
New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels
05-05-2026 19:41 HKT
NWD's Grade-A offices in traditional CBD reach over 90pc occupancy
29-04-2026 14:42 HKT
Pavilia Farm III oversubscribed 78 times
17-04-2026 22:51 HKT
Pavilia Farm III puts 98 units for tender sale on Monday
13-04-2026 16:37 HKT
Pavilia Farm III unveils sales brochure of 100 units on Wednesday
07-04-2026 17:26 HKT
NWD names its first home Wellspring in Shenzhen's New World 188
01-04-2026 11:40 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian sell out 64 units on Wednesday
11-03-2026 18:57 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian to put 64 units on sale on Wednesday
10-03-2026 19:50 HKT
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT