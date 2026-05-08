Pavillia Farm III sells three units for $81 million on Friday

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), sold three units by tender on Friday, totaling HK$81 million.

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One of them is a 1,014-square-foot four-bedroom unit, sold for HK$30.72 million.

Another one is a 746-square-ft three-bedroom unit, sold for HK$21.26 million.

The project has sold 304 units for nearly HK$5 billion.