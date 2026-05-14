No agreement has been reached with Airport Authority on 11 Skies: New World

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Pavillia Farm III sells three units for $81 million on Friday
08-05-2026 23:03 HKT
New World reportedly selling major stake in three Hong Kong hotels
05-05-2026 19:41 HKT
NWD's Grade-A offices in traditional CBD reach over 90pc occupancy
29-04-2026 14:42 HKT
Airport Authority Hong Kong launches $19 billion bond sale
28-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Pavilia Farm III oversubscribed 78 times
17-04-2026 22:51 HKT
A Causeway Bay commercial property compulsory sale fails
02-04-2026 11:55 HKT
NWD names its first home Wellspring in Shenzhen's New World 188
01-04-2026 11:40 HKT
NWD's Grand Austin Bohemian sell out 64 units on Wednesday
11-03-2026 18:57 HKT