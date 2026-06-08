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PROPERTY

NWD's Pavilia Rosa to sell 28 units via price list on Friday

PROPERTY
53 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Cannas Ho (second left).
Cannas Ho (second left).

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong uploaded a sales brochure on Monday to sell 28 units via price list on Friday.

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Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, said the sale will be divided into two buyer groups.

Meanwhile, the project sold a four-bedroom unit by tender on Monday. The unit size is 1,294 square feet, with a saleable price of HK$56.94 million, or HK$44,000.

The project has sold 42 units for nearly HK$2.4 billion so far.
 

NWDPavilia Rosa

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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