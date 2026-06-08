NWD's Pavilia Rosa to sell 28 units via price list on Friday

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong uploaded a sales brochure on Monday to sell 28 units via price list on Friday.

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Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD, said the sale will be divided into two buyer groups.

Meanwhile, the project sold a four-bedroom unit by tender on Monday. The unit size is 1,294 square feet, with a saleable price of HK$56.94 million, or HK$44,000.

The project has sold 42 units for nearly HK$2.4 billion so far.

