NWD's Pavilia Rosa to sell 28 units via price list on Friday

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New World unveils first batch of 44 flats for Pavilia Rosa
05-06-2026 17:28 HKT
Pavilia Rosa fetches nearly HK$2.3b from sale of 40 units on Thursday
04-06-2026 16:30 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender for 65 units on Thursday
03-06-2026 17:04 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to launch tender on Thursday; bulk buyer picks up 2 units
01-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Pavilia Rosa tender sales 56 units on Thursday
31-05-2026 16:25 HKT
Pavilia Rosa unveils sales brochure on Wednesday, offering 109 units
27-05-2026 16:01 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to release sales brochure next week
21-05-2026 16:10 HKT
NWD's Pavilia Rosa to upload sales brochure next week
13-05-2026 16:17 HKT
Pavillia Farm III sells three units for $81 million on Friday
08-05-2026 23:03 HKT
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT