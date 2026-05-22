Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property

Swire Properties (1972) has acquired portions of the Hoi Wan Building and Sea View Building in Quarry Bay at the compulsory auction at the reserve price of HK$2.02 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The property comprises two old buildings situated at 9-39 Hoi Wan Street and 33-41 Tong Chong Street, covering an area of about 20,060 square feet and a total floor area of nearly 263,000 sq ft.

A representative of Swire Properties noted that the company plans to redevelop the project into a premium Grade-A office building as part of its Taikoo Place development and asset optimization strategies.

Swire Properties is confident that the property will further enhance Taikoo Place's role as a leading global business district, the representative added.