logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Swire Properties (1972) has acquired portions of the Hoi Wan Building and Sea View Building in Quarry Bay at the compulsory auction at the reserve price of HK$2.02 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The property comprises two old buildings situated at 9-39 Hoi Wan Street and 33-41 Tong Chong Street, covering an area of about 20,060 square feet and a total floor area of nearly 263,000 sq ft.

A representative of Swire Properties noted that the company plans to redevelop the project into a premium Grade-A office building as part of its Taikoo Place development and asset optimization strategies.

Swire Properties is confident that the property will further enhance Taikoo Place's role as a leading global business district, the representative added.

Swire PropertiesQuarry BayTaikoo Place

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Pacific Place's occupancy rate remained at 96 percent, rents fell by 14 percent
PROPERTY
08-05-2026 21:58 HKT
Rendering of Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residences. Photo: Swire Properties
Swire Properties’ fifth batch at Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residence in Shanghai sold 82 percent
PROPERTY
17-04-2026 22:21 HKT
The Róng Museum of Art is scheduled to open in 2027.
Tencent's Pony Ma to launch art museum in Shenzhen
INNOVATION
25-03-2026 14:48 HKT
Andy Wong
Swire Properties names Andy Wong as deputy director of public affairs
FINANCE
19-03-2026 21:56 HKT
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Swire Properties underlying profit surges 27pc last year, raises dividend
FINANCE
12-03-2026 15:49 HKT
An overview of the Headland Residences
Swire Properties sells one flat at Headland Residences for $10.13 million
PROPERTY
08-03-2026 18:59 HKT
Headland Residences
Swire Properties sells a two-bedroom flat at Headland Residences for nearly $11 million
PROPERTY
06-03-2026 21:19 HKT
Headland Residences. Swire Properties
Swire Properties sells three flats at Headland Residences for HK$25 million
PROPERTY
02-03-2026 21:11 HKT
Swire Properties' The Headland Residences sells 3 two-bedroom units on Sunday
PROPERTY
15-02-2026 16:45 HKT
Photo from Swire Properties.
Swire Properties unveils two Grade-A office towers in Shanghai, pre-leasing begins
FINANCE
10-12-2025 15:01 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
NEWS
21 hours ago
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.