Swire Properties’ fifth batch at Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residence in Shanghai sold 82 percent

Swire Properties (1972) announced on Friday that the launch of the fifth batch of sales at Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residence has sold 82 percent, underscoring strong demand for premium riverfront living in Shanghai.

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It sold 46 of 56 units in this latest batch on the first day, continuing the momentum from the previous four batches introduced in December 2024.

Cumulative sales have now reached approximately 15 billion yuan (HK$17.22 billion), with 95.4 percent or 292 of the 306 apartments launched sold to date.

Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residences features 11 residential towers comprising 378 three- and four-bedroom apartments, ranging from 180 to 388 square meters

The premium riverside residences apartments range from 388 to 180 sqm, with an average unit price of around 181,800 yuan per sqm. The latest batch reflects the highest prices among recent launches.

Beyond Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residences, other components of the mixed-use development will open in phases starting from 2027. Swire Properties holds a 40 percent equity interest in Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan.

Adrian To Wai-yip, Swire Properties' director of residential, said the project transforms the district into a sustainable mixed-use community along the riverfront of Lujiazui, Pudong.

To said the company will begin preparing for the sale of the final batch of 72 apartments in Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residences. Completed apartments will be delivered to buyers in stages throughout 2026 and 2027.

In Hong Kong, following the HK$2.2 billion sale of the two ultra-luxury houses at 6 DEEP WATER BAY ROAD, To said the company is moving ahead with the sale of THE HEADLAND RESIDENCES on the east coast of the Hong Kong Island, where over 210 apartments have been sold to date.

In Southeast Asia, To said the company will launch the Upper House Residences Bangkok, its first Upper House branded residences in the world