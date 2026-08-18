logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Estate Agents Authority buys Wan Chai site for $70mn

PROPERTY
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
EAA.
EAA.

The 21st floor of the Overseas Trust Bank Tower on 160 Gloucester Road in Wan Chai was recently sold for HK$70 million, or HK$9,533 per square foot, to the Estate Agents Authority (EAA).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The property spans 7,343 sq ft.

This marks the EAA's return to the commercial building market since 2021, replacing its current leased office space in Hopewell Centre, whose lease expires in mid 2027. 

The seller purchased it back in 1978 for about HK$2.5 million, earning a profit of about HK$67.5 million, or 27 times, after nearly 48 years.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Kerry's HAVA sells special unit for $13.54 mn
PROPERTY
17-08-2026 16:40 HKT
A drone view of an under-construction residential development by Country Garden in Shanghai, China February 29, 2024. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
China new home prices stagnant in July as demand stays weak
PROPERTY
17-08-2026 15:39 HKT
Thet exterior of 21 Borrett Road phase 2.
21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells a unit for $151 mn
PROPERTY
17-08-2026 14:58 HKT
David Chiu. SING TAO
Mainland buyers are 40 pc of HK property market's purchasing power: Far East chairman
PROPERTY
16-08-2026 19:51 HKT
From left: CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing director Kong Jian, Jeffrey Sy, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei
The Sterling I unveils 78 units on Sunday
PROPERTY
16-08-2026 17:03 HKT
From left: Samuel Poon - project design & marketing general manager; Ricky Wong; Phoebe Yee, commercial assistant director & general manager; Jan Ng, senior manager - project marketing.
Park Silicon sells first eight units for $78.43 mn
PROPERTY
16-08-2026 15:06 HKT
From left, Kong Jian and CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei.
The Sterling I to unveil more units in the coming weekend
PROPERTY
14-08-2026 21:34 HKT
La Mirabelle
La Mirabelle II sells three units for over HK$21m on Thursday
PROPERTY
13-08-2026 20:05 HKT
second from left: Ricky Wong, right: Phoebe Yee Lai-chu, Wheelock's assistant director and general manager (commercial).
Palo Springs records 23 times oversubscribed ahead of Sunday sale
PROPERTY
13-08-2026 19:11 HKT
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at NWD (right)
Pavilia Rosa to roll out final three one-bedroom units next Monday
PROPERTY
13-08-2026 19:04 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
source: online
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
NEWS
20 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helper dies in HK, employer left footing repatriation bill
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 12:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.