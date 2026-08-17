Kerry's HAVA sells special unit for $13.54 mn

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The Sterling I unveils 78 units on Sunday
16-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Park Silicon sells first eight units for $78.43 mn
16-08-2026 15:06 HKT
The Sterling I to unveil more units in the coming weekend
14-08-2026 21:34 HKT
La Mirabelle II sells three units for over HK$21m on Thursday
13-08-2026 20:05 HKT
Palo Springs records 23 times oversubscribed ahead of Sunday sale
13-08-2026 19:11 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to roll out final three one-bedroom units next Monday
13-08-2026 19:04 HKT
One Stanley sells two homes for over HK$205m
12-08-2026 18:57 HKT