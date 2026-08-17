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PROPERTY

Kerry's HAVA sells special unit for $13.54 mn

PROPERTY
59 mins ago
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HAVA, a Kerry Properties (0683) development in Yuen Long, sold a special unit via tender for HK$ 13.54 million, or HK$18,350 per square foot, second highest in the project. 

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The sold unit on the 28th floor of Block 1B, spans ​​738 sq ft, featuring three bedrooms and one ensuite bathroom, plus a 388-sq-ft rooftop terrace and a 366-sq-ft platform.

 

KerryHAVA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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