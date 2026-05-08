La Mirabelle sells four untis for $53.83 million on Friday

La Mirabelle in Tseung Kwan O, co-developed by Sino Land (0083), Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066), sold four units on Friday for HK$53.83 million.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The highest-priced unit sold was a three-bedroom unit, totaling HK$19.79 million, or HK$22,211 per square foot.

The project has sold 701 units so far, totaling around HK$6.1 billion.