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PROPERTY

La Mirabelle sells four untis for $53.83 million on Friday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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La Mirabelle in Tseung Kwan O, co-developed by Sino Land (0083), Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066), sold four units on Friday for HK$53.83 million.

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The highest-priced unit sold was a three-bedroom unit, totaling HK$19.79 million, or HK$22,211 per square foot.

The project has sold 701 units so far, totaling around HK$6.1 billion.

 

 

La MirabelleTseung Kwan OSino Land

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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