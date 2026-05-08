La Mirabelle sells four untis for $53.83 million on Friday

Read More
La Mirabelle I sold 7 units on Friday
17-04-2026 22:40 HKT
La Mirabelle I to launch sale of 261 units on Sunday
08-04-2026 15:50 HKT
La Mirabelle I sold 152 units on Tuesday
07-04-2026 14:40 HKT
La Mirabelle I to start second round sales in Easter Holiday
01-04-2026 16:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches 180 units for sale on Tuesday
31-03-2026 20:15 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells out all 254 units on Tuesday
31-03-2026 16:10 HKT
La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 28 times on Monday
30-03-2026 17:30 HKT
La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 23.8 times as of Saturday
29-03-2026 16:55 HKT
La Mirabelle I to release 254 units next Tuesday
26-03-2026 19:03 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells 12 units by tender for HK$170 mln on Wednesday
25-03-2026 19:24 HKT
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT