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SOCIAL BUZZ

Credit card 'teleportation': Tseung Kwan O resident sounds alarm after stolen card swiped in Japan within 30 minutes

SOCIAL BUZZ
39 mins ago
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A split-second lapse has not only cost a Tseung Kwan O resident his wallet, but also a six-figure bill swiped thousands of miles away in Japan within 30 minutes, an alarming incident that set the online community abuzz. 

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The victim took to Threads last Tuesday (June 23) to share the incident, warning neighbors about pickpocketing in the area and urging them to safeguard their belongings, especially those of the elderly.  

In the post, he recounted his family member leaving their Hang Hau home around 9am on Monday (Jun 22) for Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground, but only to find an unzipped backpack and a gone wallet upon arrival. 

"It probably happened along the way—most likely while waiting at a traffic light. That split-second distraction was all it took for professional pickpockets to strike," the poster wrote. 

Six-figure bill within half an hour

However, the losses hit further as a large bill was rung up at a high-end Japanese restaurant, just about half an hour after the wallet was stolen. 

More alarmingly, the poster noted that the bank confirmed the transaction was a face-to-face purchase, leaving the family wondering how the stolen card could have been "teleported" in such a short period of time. 

After searching online, he came to believe the crime was the work of large transnational syndicates that deploy pickpockets in residential neighborhoods, with accomplices in Japan then adding the stolen cards to mobile wallets like Apple Pay or Google Pay to make purchases. 

The poster later added that the thieves made multiple transactions totaling a six-figure sum, which only came to light when transaction alerts popped up on their phone, and they immediately called the bank. Yet, the incident thickened as the poster looked up the restaurant in question, which was closed on the day the wallet was stolen. 

Questioning how the restaurant could still process a face-to-face card terminal transaction without even opening, the poster believed that the establishment was highly suspicious. 

The poster has since filed a police report and urged neighbors to exercise extreme caution.


Self-help against pickpocketing

The post quickly sent chills through the online community, with commenters weighing in with theories on how the transnational syndicate operates. 

"Digital wallets require verification to add a card. They might have copied  the card's PayWave data and cloned a card in Japan to tap,” one suggested, suspecting that the Monday closures are specifically meant to handle thousands of dollars in fraudulent transactions. 

Addressing the ever-evolving pickpocketing tactics, other neighbors also joined the discussion with safety tips, with many urging others to keep valuables close.

While backpacks are designed to be worn on the back, one commenter lamented that wearing them in front is the only way to  keep valuables safe. Additionally, some even warned against bringing any credit cards at all and only paying via Octopus instead.

Tseung Kwan Opickpocketing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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