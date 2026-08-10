Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday

Jennifer Tse Ting-ting has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, veteran actor Patrick Tse Yin, sharing treasured family moments on what would have been his 90th birthday.

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Affectionately known as “Brother Four” or “Sei Gor,” the screen legend died at the age of 89 on July 19. A private funeral was later held in accordance with his wishes.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Jennifer shared a series of family photographs as she remembered her father on the milestone occasion.

“Happy Birthday, Daddy. I really, really miss you.... we all really, really miss you,” Tse wrote. “Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life.”

She wished her father happiness and freedom, while adding a lighthearted reference to the sunglasses that had become part of his signature image.

“And I'm sure wherever you are, it's so bright and beautiful that wearing sunglasses all the time is totally normal,” she wrote.

Tse concluded the tribute with a message of gratitude.

“Thank you for being my dad, and for being such a big part of who I am. Rest peacefully, Daddy. I love you. Always.”

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The photographs offered a glimpse into the close bond between father and daughter, showing the pair dining together, traveling and posing in stylish matching outfits.

One photo showed three generations of the family celebrating together, with Patrick Tse pictured alongside Jennifer, her husband and daughter around a peach-shaped birthday cake.

The tribute drew an outpouring of supportive messages online. Veteran actress Liza Wang Ming-chun, who is also Jennifer’s godmother, left a comment saying that she missed him too.