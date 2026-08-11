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PROPERTY

Sino's La Mirabelle tops 1,000 unit sales for over HK$8.7b

PROPERTY
12 hours ago
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From left: Victor Tin and Sino Land's deputy general manager of sales department Raymond Raymond Kwok Wan-man.
From left: Victor Tin and Sino Land's deputy general manager of sales department Raymond Raymond Kwok Wan-man.

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle in Tseung Kwan O, sold 16 units over the past three days, which brings total sales to over 1,000 units, raking in more than HK$8.7 billion.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that around 65 percent of buyers were local Tseung Kwan O residents, while the remaining 35 percent came from other districts.

The project has also drawn strong interest from investors, recording 20 groups of bulk buyers acquiring units for rental income.

 

La MirabelleSino Land

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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