Sino's La Mirabelle tops 1,000 unit sales for over HK$8.7b

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle in Tseung Kwan O, sold 16 units over the past three days, which brings total sales to over 1,000 units, raking in more than HK$8.7 billion.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, noted that around 65 percent of buyers were local Tseung Kwan O residents, while the remaining 35 percent came from other districts.

The project has also drawn strong interest from investors, recording 20 groups of bulk buyers acquiring units for rental income.