Sino's La Mirabelle tops 1,000 unit sales for over HK$8.7b

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La Mirabelle II may release more units following second round sales
29-07-2026 16:04 HKT
La Mirabelle II to tender sea-view three-bedroom units on Saturday
22-07-2026 20:48 HKT
La Mirabelle II to launch show flat before weekend registration opens
16-07-2026 14:37 HKT
La Mirabelle I launches price list for 128 units on Tuesday
02-06-2026 19:55 HKT
La Mirabelle I sells four units for nearly HK$39 mln
27-05-2026 20:12 HKT
Phase 1 of La Mirabelle sells 5 units for $60 million
18-05-2026 22:09 HKT
La Mirabelle sells four untis for $53.83 million on Friday
08-05-2026 22:58 HKT
La Mirabelle I sold 7 units on Friday
17-04-2026 22:40 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT