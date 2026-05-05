One Victoria Cove's new price list of 30 flats includes cheapest home for $7.33 m

One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed by Henderson Land Development (0012), Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group, unveiled 30 units in its second price list on Tuesday, with the cheapest flat costing HK$7.33 million after discounts.

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The new price list includes two- and three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 338 to 708 square feet, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

Its average discounted price is about HK$21,868 per sq ft.