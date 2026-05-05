logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

One Victoria Cove's new price list of 30 flats includes cheapest home for $7.33 m

PROPERTY
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Mark Hahn, right.
Mark Hahn, right.

One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed by Henderson Land Development (0012), Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group, unveiled 30 units in its second price list on Tuesday, with the cheapest flat costing HK$7.33 million after discounts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new price list includes two- and three-bedroom units, with sizes ranging from 338 to 708 square feet, said Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land.

Its average discounted price is about HK$21,868 per sq ft.

One Victoria CoveHung HomHenderson Land Development

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mark Hahn, left. Henderson Land.
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon
PROPERTY
03-05-2026 17:47 HKT
Thomas Lam.
Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats
PROPERTY
03-05-2026 16:30 HKT
One Victoria Cove reportedly sells all 120 units in second round of sales
PROPERTY
30-04-2026 17:47 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
PROPERTY
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
Mark Hahn, left
One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday
PROPERTY
26-04-2026 15:08 HKT
Australian teen, 17, arrested in Hung Hom with $510,000 worth of drugs
NEWS
24-04-2026 04:37 HKT
Exterior view of Highwood property in To Kwa Wan
Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week
PROPERTY
23-04-2026 17:26 HKT
Visitors of the One Victoria Cove on Apr.19.
One Victoria Cove sees 22 times oversubscription of 218 units
PROPERTY
22-04-2026 14:29 HKT
Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land(left).
One Victoria Cove launches 218 units on sale on Saturday
PROPERTY
21-04-2026 18:55 HKT
One Victoria Cove.
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
PROPERTY
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.