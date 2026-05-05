One Victoria Cove's new price list of 30 flats includes cheapest home for $7.33 m

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Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon
03-05-2026 17:47 HKT
Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats
03-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday
26-04-2026 15:08 HKT
Australian teen, 17, arrested in Hung Hom with $510,000 worth of drugs
24-04-2026 04:37 HKT
Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week
23-04-2026 17:26 HKT
One Victoria Cove sees 22 times oversubscription of 218 units
22-04-2026 14:29 HKT
One Victoria Cove launches 218 units on sale on Saturday
21-04-2026 18:55 HKT
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT