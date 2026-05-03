Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon

Henderson Land Development (0012) said on Sunday that phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom is expected to launch the sales arrangement soon, following the release of 100 units in the first price list.

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Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land, noted that One Victoria Cove has sold out 338 units in its two rounds of sales, cashing in over HK$2.64 billion within a week.

The project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.

Besides, Henderson's sales (2) department recorded around 700 deals totaling over HK$6.5 billion in April, representing the group's highest monthly residential sales in over 20 years. In the first four months of this year, the department raked in over HK$12 billion, with about 1,000 sold.