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PROPERTY

Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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One Victoria Cove.
One Victoria Cove.

Henderson Land Development's (0012) One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom launched 120 units on Monday, with the cheapest flat costing HK$6.48 million after discounts.

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The batch of units includes two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts, spanning from 339 to 642 square feet.

The discounted per-sq-ft price ranges from HK$18,360 to HK$21,158.

The developer said it will unveil the sale arrangement in the near term.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.

One Victoria CoveHung HomHenderson Land Development

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