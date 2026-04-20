Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market

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Podium mall of One Victoria Cove to open as early as Q4 in 2027
16-04-2026 16:31 HKT
Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents
15-04-2026 02:23 HKT
One Victoria Cove launches price list of 110 units on Tuesday
14-04-2026 15:26 HKT
One Victoria Cove to unveil first price list early next week
10-04-2026 17:09 HKT
Two phases of One Victoria Cove to launch price list next week
09-04-2026 17:14 HKT
Chester sells 126 units on Saturday
29-03-2026 15:55 HKT
Chester sees 17 times oversubscription on Wednesday
25-03-2026 15:11 HKT
Chester in Hung Hom oversubscribed nearly 16 times on Tuesday
24-03-2026 16:07 HKT