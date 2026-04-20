Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market

Henderson Land Development's (0012) One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom launched 120 units on Monday, with the cheapest flat costing HK$6.48 million after discounts.

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The batch of units includes two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts, spanning from 339 to 642 square feet.

The discounted per-sq-ft price ranges from HK$18,360 to HK$21,158.

The developer said it will unveil the sale arrangement in the near term.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.