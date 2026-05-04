Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below

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Morning Recap - May 4, 2026
One dead, 11 injured in horrific hit-and-run rampage in Chengdu
02-05-2026 12:11 HKT
A woman died on Monday morning (May 4) after falling from a hotel in Wan Chai and striking a female pedestrian below. Two other people were also injured by shattered glass at the scene.
Police said they received a report at about 9am from staff at a hotel on 246 Queen’s Road East, initially indicating that a man and a woman had fallen from height. Officers later confirmed that only one woman had fallen.
The woman, believed to be a foreign national, died at the scene after hitting a female passerby, who was injured but remained conscious. She was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.
It is also understood that the impact shattered glass at the scene, injuring a 40-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son nearby. The mother was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.
The case is under investigation.