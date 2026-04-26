One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday

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One Victoria Cove sees 22 times oversubscription of 218 units
22-04-2026 14:29 HKT
One Victoria Cove launches 218 units on sale on Saturday
21-04-2026 18:55 HKT
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Podium mall of One Victoria Cove to open as early as Q4 in 2027
16-04-2026 16:31 HKT
One Victoria Cove launches price list of 110 units on Tuesday
14-04-2026 15:26 HKT
One Victoria Cove to unveil first price list early next week
10-04-2026 17:09 HKT
Two phases of One Victoria Cove to launch price list next week
09-04-2026 17:14 HKT
Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week
23-04-2026 17:26 HKT
Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts
25-04-2026 11:36 HKT