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PROPERTY

One Victoria Cove unveils 120 units on Thursday

PROPERTY
4 hours ago
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Mark Hahn, left
Mark Hahn, left

Henderson Land Development (0012) will upload the second sales arrangement for phase 1 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom this Thursday, offering 120 homes.

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Mark Hahn Ka-fai, the general manager of sales (2) department of Henderson Land, said the second sales arrangement lists 113 two-bedroom units and 7 three-bedroom units, with discounted prices ranging from HK$6.85 million to HK$14 million. Registration closes at 4 pm this Tuesday.

The project sold all 218 units in the first round of sales on Saturday for nearly HK$1.64 billion, with 13 bulk-buyer transactions recorded, each involving purchases of 3 to 8 units. One of the bulk-buyers bought 8 units for nearly HK$58 million.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.

 

One Victoria CoveHenderson Land Development

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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