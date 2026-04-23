Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week

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Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Chester sells 126 units on Saturday
29-03-2026 15:55 HKT
Chester sees 17 times oversubscription on Wednesday
25-03-2026 15:11 HKT
Chester in Hung Hom oversubscribed nearly 16 times on Tuesday
24-03-2026 16:07 HKT
Chester in Hung Hom to launch 21 four-bedroom units by tender
19-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Henderson Land's Highwood to offer 50 units for sale on Saturday
18-03-2026 18:50 HKT
Chester in Hung Hom to launch first price list of 50 units this week
18-03-2026 16:29 HKT
Henderson's Chester to release sales brochure as early as next week
27-02-2026 12:57 HKT
Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with charity run and community events
16-02-2026 18:02 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT