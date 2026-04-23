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PROPERTY

Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week

PROPERTY
53 mins ago
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Exterior view of Highwood property in To Kwa Wan
Exterior view of Highwood property in To Kwa Wan

Henderson Land Development' s (0012) Highwood in To Kwa Wan is set to launch Phase 2, offering 415 units at a price that will be higher than Phase 1.

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Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the Sales (1) Department, said the higher price is due to Phase 2' s upgraded features and a higher share of sea-view units.

This batch focuses on medium to large homes, and more than 60 percent are two bedroom units. Sales brochures and show flats could be unveiled as early as next week, ahead of a launch planned for next month.

Lam said that more than 250 units have been sold in Phase 1 so far this year, taking total sales to 379 units, for HK$2.4 billion. With 95 percent of Phase 1 sold and only around 22 home lefts, the developer is speeding up the launch of Phase 2.

Elsewhere in the group, the Legacy in Mid-Levels West has sold 41 units in total for more than HK$7 billion.

 

Effie ZHANG

HighwoodHenderson Land Development

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