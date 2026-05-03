Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats

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Phase 2 of Highwood to unveil first price list soon: Henderson
29-04-2026 16:34 HKT
Highwood Phase 2 to release first price list this week
28-04-2026 15:17 HKT
Henderson Land to unveil Highwood Phase 2 as early as next week
23-04-2026 17:26 HKT
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Chester sells 126 units on Saturday
29-03-2026 15:55 HKT
Chester sees 17 times oversubscription on Wednesday
25-03-2026 15:11 HKT
Chester in Hung Hom oversubscribed nearly 16 times on Tuesday
24-03-2026 16:07 HKT
Chester in Hung Hom to launch 21 four-bedroom units by tender
19-03-2026 17:03 HKT