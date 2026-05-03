Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats

Henderson Land Development (0012) said on Sunday that its phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan recorded an oversubscription of 3.7 times for 146 new units, with over 700 checks.

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Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, said that it plans to upload the first sales arrangement as early as next week.

The developer noted that additional flats could be released, subject to presale registrations.