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PROPERTY

Phase 2 of Highwood gets over 700 checks for 146 flats

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Thomas Lam.
Thomas Lam.

Henderson Land Development (0012) said on Sunday that its phase 2 of Highwood in To Kwa Wan recorded an oversubscription of 3.7 times for 146 new units, with over 700 checks.

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Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the sales (1) department, said that it plans to upload the first sales arrangement as early as next week.

The developer noted that additional flats could be released, subject to presale registrations.

Henderson Land DevelopmentHighwoodTo Kwa Wan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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