One Victoria Cove launches 218 units on sale on Saturday

Read More
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Podium mall of One Victoria Cove to open as early as Q4 in 2027
16-04-2026 16:31 HKT
One Victoria Cove launches price list of 110 units on Tuesday
14-04-2026 15:26 HKT
One Victoria Cove to unveil first price list early next week
10-04-2026 17:09 HKT
Two phases of One Victoria Cove to launch price list next week
09-04-2026 17:14 HKT
One Stanley to tender two houses on May 7
20-04-2026 17:15 HKT
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT