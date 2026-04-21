One Victoria Cove launches 218 units on sale on Saturday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom will put 218 units on first round sale on Saturday, with discounted price starting from HK$6.38 million.

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The batch of units includes 203 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units, ranging from 339 to 642 square feet.

Discounted prices range from HK$6.38 million to HK$13.157 million, with discounted prices per sq ft ranging from HK$17,365 to HK$21,158.



The cheapest is a 339-sq ft two-bedroom unit priced at HK$6.38 million, or HK$18,820 per sq ft.

The registration for the first round of sales will close on Wednesday afternoon.

This project is co-developed by Henderson Land, Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group.