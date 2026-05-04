HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment

Large crowds gathered outside Exit B1 of the Hong Kong University MTR station in the evening to photograph a rare alignment that occurs only twice a year, highlighting once again how social media trends are transforming ordinary city streets into viral photo hotspots.

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Photographs circulating on social media showed dozens of people lining the narrow pedestrian walkway, with many holding cameras and mobile phones aimed towards the road as they waited for the sun to align with the street’s axis.

The phenomenon, dubbed online as the “Hong Kong Manhattan sunset” or “Hong Kong Manhattanhenge,” occurs when the setting sun aligns precisely with the direction of the road and a nearby pedestrian bridge, creating a strong golden light effect across the urban corridor. When timed with passing traffic, the scene produces what photographers describe as a “sunset fly-through” effect.

Photography enthusiasts have praised the rare alignment as a striking urban composition, with some describing it as a unique example of light symmetry within dense city architecture.

However, the gathering has drawn criticism from residents and university students, who said the influx of visitors has caused congestion along the pavement, with pedestrians at times forced onto the road to pass through safely.

Some questioned the appeal of the scene, noting that the view is a familiar part of the area’s daily environment and does not warrant large-scale crowding.

Concerns have also been raised over pedestrian safety, as the growing popularity of the location continues to attract more visitors during peak viewing periods.